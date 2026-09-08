APM Terminals and Badagry Port Development Limited signed an MoU in Copenhagen on September 7, 2026, to develop the Badagry Deep-Seaport

Minister Oyetola led a federal delegation to Denmark to meet senior government and maritime sector officials on port investment

The Badagry project is expected to position Nigeria as a major transshipment hub for West and Central African trade

APM Terminals has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the development of the proposed Badagry Deep-Seaport, following talks held in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Monday, September 7.

The signing took place during a visit to Denmark by Nigeria's Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr. Adegboyega Oyetola, who led a Federal Government delegation to hold discussions with Danish government officials and representatives from the country's maritime sector.

APM Terminals and Badagry Port Development Limited signed an MoU in Copenhagen for the future development of the Badagry Deep-Seaport. Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

The MoU was signed by Vincent Clerc, Group Chief Executive Officer of A.P. Moller–Maersk, on behalf of APM Terminals, and Didi Ndiomu, Managing Director of Badagry Port Development Limited and Quinn McGrath Marine and Environmental Services Limited.

What the Badagry port MoU covers

Under the agreement, both parties commit to exclusive negotiations on the feasibility and development of the Badagry Port as a greenfield project.

The proposed facility is intended to handle larger container vessels, add deepwater capacity to Nigeria's port network, and create new transshipment opportunities for cargo moving through West and Central Africa.

Oyetola said the visit to Denmark reflects the Federal Government's broader push to draw private investment into the country's maritime sector.

"Our engagement in Denmark underscores the Federal Government's commitment to modernizing Nigeria's maritime infrastructure and unlocking the full potential of our blue economy. Partnering with global terminal operators like APM Terminals to explore strategic greenfield developments such as the Badagry Port is central to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's vision of positioning Nigeria as West Africa's premier trade and logistics hub," the minister said.

APM terminals and Badagry port development Ltd react

Igor van den Essen, Managing Director for Africa and Europe at APM Terminals, said the Badagry project could ease pressure on existing city ports while opening new trade routes.

"APM Terminals is keen to contribute to Nigeria's economic growth and position as a trade hub in West Africa. We believe further investing long-term in our concessions in Apapa and Onne helps doing that, and we were pleased to have a constructive dialogue about this today. Additionally, developing Badagry as a greenfield project will further ease congestions in city ports and further open new opportunities," van den Essen said.

He added that public-private partnerships are central to delivering the kind of long-term investment that improves business conditions and market competitiveness.

Didi Ndiomu, who signed on behalf of Badagry Port Development Limited, described the deal as a turning point for Nigeria's maritime ambitions.

"Investing in maritime infrastructure and especially in Badagry as a greenfield port project together with APM Terminals is the beginning of Nigeria becoming the true maritime capital of sub-Saharan Africa in full alignment with the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's ambitious maritime growth strategy," Ndiomu said.

The Copenhagen talks also covered the possible extension of APM Terminals' existing concessions at the Lagos Port Complex in Apapa and the West Africa Container Terminal in Onne.

Nigerian ports record 12.3% rise in Cargo throughput

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) recorded broad operational gains in the second quarter of 2026, with cargo throughput rising 12.3 per cent compared with the same period in 2025, according to the authority's Q2 2026 Operational Performance Report.

Total cargo handled at Nigerian ports climbed from 31,825,592 metric tonnes in Q2 2025 to 35,740,362 metric tonnes in Q2 2026.

Source: Legit.ng