A Facebook video claimed Davido endorsed Peter Gregory Obi and urged followers to vote for the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket in 2027

The video, posted on August 17, 2026, gathered 287 likes and 55 shares before fact-checkers investigated the claim

Legit.ng searched Davido's verified social media accounts and media interviews to determine whether the claim held up

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - A video circulating on Facebook since August 17, 2026, claims that Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, endorsed Peter Obi as his preferred presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections and called on his fans to vote for the Obi-Rabiu Kwankwaso ticket.

The video was posted by a Facebook page called Orange Comedy.

A Facebook post claims Davido endorsed Peter Obi for the 2027 presidential election, but findings show that the singer had not chosen a preferred candidate. Credit: @peterobi, @davido

Source: Instagram

In it, a man speaking Pidgin English told viewers:

"I hear say Davido, the 'OBO' himself, say he has endorsed Obi.

"He no end am there o, he con still tell his followers make all of them vote Peter Obi and Kwankwaso for president 2027."

By Tuesday, September 1, 2026, the post had drawn 287 likes, 15 comments, and 55 shares, showing the claim had picked up some reach among Facebook users.

The video featuring Davido and Obi can be viewed in full below via Facebook:

What Davido actually said

Legit.ng investigated the claim given the heightened political activity ahead of the 2027 elections and the potential weight that celebrity endorsements carry with Nigerian voters.

This media platform searched for any credible reports or public statements from Davido on the matter, which led investigators to an interview the musician gave on News Central TV. In that interview, Davido was directly asked about his position on the 2027 election and whether he had endorsed any candidate.

His answer contradicted the Facebook claim entirely. Davido said:

"My uncle, immediately he won, came out to declare his support for Tinubu, but for me, I'm not propelled to support anybody. I personally haven't seen anybody."

Furthermore, Legit.ng reviewed Davido's verified Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) accounts, as well as reputable media coverage, and found no post, statement, or report showing that he had publicly backed Obi or encouraged his followers to vote for the former Anambra state governor.

Fact-check finds no credible evidence that Davido endorsed Peter Obi for the 2027 presidential election, with the singer saying he has not chosen a candidate to support. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Verdict on claim linked to Davido

The claim that Davido endorsed Obi for the 2027 presidential election is false. No credible evidence supports it, and Davido himself said in a televised interview that he has not been moved to support any candidate in the upcoming election.

The 2027 presidential race currently features President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) running alongside Vice President Kashim Shettima, Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) paired with former Kano Governor Mallam Kwankwaso, and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) running with former Rivers Governor Rotimi Amaechi.

Read more on Peter Obi

Obi 'not interested in Nigeria's break-up'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi firmly denied claims that he harbours any agenda to break up Nigeria, pushing back against accusations made by a former northern governor.

Ali Modu Sheriff, a former governor of Borno state, had levelled serious allegations against Obi after the ex-Labour Party chieftain called on President Tinubu to resign or step aside due to the country's worsening security situation.

Obi rejected the characterisation entirely, pointing to his personal visits to some of the most conflict-affected communities in northern Nigeria as evidence that he is committed to the welfare of all Nigerians, regardless of region.

Source: Legit.ng