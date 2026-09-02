The FBI added Olumide Adebiyi Adediran, a Nigerian man born in 1968, to its Most Wanted list over a string of fraud-related charges

Adediran allegedly operated under at least 13 different names, including Kevin Olumide Adediran and Moxo Alexandre

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to his arrest and conviction

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation has placed a Nigerian man on its Most Wanted list, publishing a lengthy list of aliases he allegedly used while evading authorities.

Olumide Adebiyi Adediran, born on 11 October 1968, is wanted by the FBI's Springfield Field Office on multiple charges, including bank fraud, violation of conditions of release, fraud related to identification documents and authentication features, and fraudulent credit card transactions carried out through unauthorised access devices.

13 false names used by a Nigerian man on the FBI wanted list. Photo credit: FBI

Source: UGC

FBI wanted list: Nigerian man's false names

One of the most striking elements of the FBI's wanted listing for Adediran is the sheer number of false identities he allegedly adopted. The bureau published 13 names it says were used by the suspect, listed as follows:

Kevin Olumide Adediran Eric D. Williams Stephen Dediyi Moxo Alexandre Kevin Adediran Olumide Adediran Kevin O. Adediran Olumide A. Adediran Kevin Williams Eric Williams Steve Dediyi Stephen Dediyi Williams Olu Adediran

The FBI notes that Adediran has ties to South Florida.

FBI wanted list: Physical description and reward

Adediran is described as a Black male standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 (N13,452,100) for information that directly leads to his arrest and conviction. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is urged to contact the bureau through official channels.

Legit.ng had also published that the United States (US) government announced the along with the photos of 28 Yahoo boys set for deportation to Nigeria.

FBI releases names of most wanted Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the FBI published names and photos of four Nigerian nationals wanted for an alleged Business Email Compromise scheme targeting over 70 US businesses.

The four suspects, believed to be living in Nigeria, face charges including wire fraud, identity theft, and access device fraud filed in a Nebraska federal court.

Source: Legit.ng