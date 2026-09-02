France's official visa portal has outlined four separate grounds on which foreign nationals may qualify for a visa waiver to its overseas territories

A standard Schengen visa is not sufficient for entry into French overseas territories, meaning travellers may need to apply for two separate visas

South Africa is the only African country named among nationalities that can qualify for a special visa waiver under France's multi-entry visa condition

France has outlined four conditions under which foreign nationals may enter its overseas territories without a visa, according to information published on the country's official visa portal, France-Visas.

The conditions are important for travellers to understand because a standard Schengen visa does not grant access to French overseas territories.

France publishes 4 conditions for entering French overseas territories. Photo credit: Britannica.

Source: UGC

Any traveller whose itinerary includes both mainland France and one of its overseas territories must apply for two separate visas: a Schengen visa for the European portion and a national visa specifically for the overseas destination.

The 4 Conditions for a Visa Waiver

France's official portal lists four grounds on which a visa waiver may be granted for its overseas territories.

The first is nationality. Citizens of the European Union, the European Economic Area, and Switzerland are automatically eligible for entry without a visa.

Nationals of countries listed in specific ministerial orders for each territory also qualify on this basis.

The second condition is possession of a valid residence permit. Holders of a residence permit issued either by a French Prefecture or by any Schengen Area member state are covered, as are holders of a special card issued by France's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to diplomatic and consular personnel.

The third condition is holding a valid long-stay visa issued by a Schengen Area state.

The fourth condition applies to holders of a multi-entry visa issued by a French consular authority, provided the visa has a validity period of between six months and five years.

This waiver is limited to nationals of 13 specific countries: Bahrain, Belarus, China, India, Indonesia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates.

What This Means for African Travellers

Of the African countries, only South Africa appears on the list of nationalities eligible for a waiver under the fourth condition, placing it alongside major economies such as China, India, and Saudi Arabia.

For nationals of other African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya, none of the four conditions are likely to apply unless they hold a valid Schengen-area residence permit or long-stay visa.

Those travellers would still need to apply for a dedicated national visa to enter any French overseas territory they plan to visit.

France-Visas advises all prospective travellers to use its online support tool to assess their individual situation and identify the required supporting documents before beginning an application.

France shares 29 countries with visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that France granted visa-free access to some popular countries that are members of the European Union.

The information on the official website explains that not all countries in the EU enjoy this visa-free privilege.

Source: Legit.ng