Emeka Nobis, President of Knowledge Money University, has publicly reacted to the inactive state of Bishop David Oyedepo's Facebook page

Nobis suggested that a young person within the church should take charge of managing and growing the cleric's personal page, which has 938k followers

Reactions from Facebook users confirmed his observation, with one noting the last post on the page was made on January 19

Emeka Nobis, President and Founder of Knowledge Money University, raised concern on Facebook on August 30, 2026, about the state of Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo's personal Facebook page, describing it as inactive and calling for someone within the church to step in and manage it properly.

In his post, Nobis expressed that the page had significant potential to influence lives but was not being used to its full capacity.

An observant man draws attention to what he noticed about Bishop Oyedepo’s Facebook page. Photo Credit: Emeka Nobis, Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo

Source: Facebook

He specifically suggested that a young person within the church would be best suited to take ownership of the page and turn it into what he described as "a monument of transforming lives," noting that there was plenty of content worth publishing there.

A page with potential left unused

Nobis did not frame his observation as a criticism of Bishop Oyedepo but rather as a missed opportunity, given the reach a page of that nature could have.

His concern centred on the idea that a leader of Oyedepo's stature deserved a digital presence that matched his influence, one that could be used to inspire and engage a wide audience consistently.

The post quickly drew responses from people who said they had noticed the same thing, with several confirming that the page had gone largely quiet for months.

Read Emeka Nobis's Facebook post below:

Bishop Oyedepo: Facebook users confirm the observation

@Helen Tolulupe Ibitoye said:

"My thoughts yesterday when I visited the page. Maybe it might be Papa's decision sha. I will forward it to the media team in church. Thanks for your observation."

@Abby Flourish John said:

"True, Just flyers there, no videos. Last post was made January 19th. This should be given some thoughts."

@Igbaro Tomisin said:

"I scrolled to 2023 in 10 seconds."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Oyedepo had made a surprise appearance at Pastor Kumuyi's crusade.

Bishop Oyedepo shares his marriage secret

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bishop Oyedepo had shared the secret behind his 44-year-old marriage to Faith Oyedepo.

In a video posted to Instagram on August 28, 2026, the founder of Living Faith Church offered a mix of sharp humour and serious counsel, drawing from his own 44-year marriage as a reference point.

The cleric was blunt in his rebuke of domestic violence, telling the congregation that a man who raises his hand against his wife has no business doing so at home.

Source: Legit.ng