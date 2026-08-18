Davido spoke about his political stance in a post-election interview on August 18, 2026, after his uncle's re-election win in Osun state

The singer distanced himself from Governor Ademola Adeleke's declaration of support for President Tinubu ahead of 2027

Davido admitted he has not settled on any presidential candidate but made a pointed remark about one particular party

Nigerian music star Davido has made it clear that he is not aligned with any presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 election, and he is certainly not following his uncle's lead on the matter.

The singer, whose full name is David Adeleke, made the statement during a post-election interview on August 18, 2026, days after Governor Ademola Adeleke secured a re-election victory in Osun state on August 15.

Nigerian music star Davido addresses his political position ahead of the 2027 presidential election. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

With the political spotlight already shifting to 2027, interviewers pressed Davido on whether he would throw his weight behind any candidate.

Davido and his uncle's separate political paths

The conversation took an interesting turn when the interviewer referenced a tweet in which Davido had appeared to speak for both himself and his family, saying they were "not supporting anybody for president."

Davido quickly clarified that he may have overstepped by using "we," acknowledging that his uncle had already made his own position public.

"My uncle came out immediately he won, he came out to declare his support for Tinubu. But as for me, I'm not compelled to support anybody," Davido said.

The singer went on to explain that he has backed candidates in the past, including Atiku Abubakar during his time in the PDP, and also campaigned in 2015 when his late uncle, Isiaka Adeleke, was part of the APC merger.

Despite that history, the Grammy-nominated singer insists the current political landscape has not yet produced a figure he feels moved to champion.

Davido opens up on his position on Nigeria’s 2027 presidential election and political support. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido rules out one party for 2027

While Davido kept most of his options open, he did not shy away from one firm declaration. With a laugh, the singer told his interviewer:

"It's sad, not going to be APC, I'll say that one."

The remark drew an immediate, playful reaction from his interviewer, who joked that this was exactly why they had called him "coconut head" earlier in the conversation.

Davido was quick to soften the moment, adding that ultimately everyone deserves the freedom to make their own political choices:

"Everybody should have their own, you know, choice, to be honest."

The singer's willingness to separate his political views from those of his family signals a more independent stance ahead of what promises to be a fiercely contested 2027 presidential race.

Watch the video of Davido's interview below:

Davido fires back at Wande Coal, shares evidence

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido fired back at Wande Coal by posting a WhatsApp screenshot to support claims he made in a recent interview.

The dispute stems from an unreleased verse Davido recorded for Wande Coal’s track Come My Way, which Davido opposed being packaged as a remix.

His viral post showed that Wande Coal had allegedly requested his number, reigniting debate among fans about the artists’ ongoing feud.

Source: Legit.ng