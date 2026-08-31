Peter Obi released a statement on Sunday, August 30, raising concerns about a sitting president asking a foreign court to withhold records tied to matters of public interest

Obi said questions about educational credentials should not be resolved through legal proceedings and that Nigerians deserve clear, verifiable explanations

The Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate warned that the moral standards set by whoever occupies the presidency can influence generations of Nigerians

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the New Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 general elections, has publicly criticised President Bola Tinubu over reports that the presidency sought to block access to certain records held by a foreign court.

Obi said he was "deeply saddened" by the direction Nigeria was heading, describing it as "profoundly embarrassing" that a sitting president would ask a foreign court to withhold records on matters he described as being of legitimate public concern.

Peter Obi criticises Tinubu’s legal tactics, says “Moral standards can influence generations”. Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi/@OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

This is in a statement released on Monday, August 31, via his X handle @PeterObi.

Peter Obi on credentials and accountability

Obi directed particular attention to questions surrounding educational qualifications.

He argued that issues relating to foundational schooling, covering primary and secondary education, should not be left unresolved or handled mainly through legal action, especially where documents had already been submitted in official capacities in the past.

"Nigerians deserve clear, credible, and verifiable explanations,"

Obi added that true leadership required the courage to confront one's history rather than seek to shield uncomfortable aspects of it from scrutiny.

He said that rather than diminishing a leader's authority, accepting responsibility and acknowledging mistakes would strengthen it.

Obi expressed concern about what he called the example being set for more than 200 million Nigerians, with specific reference to the over 30 million young people currently in schools.

He argued that the country's highest office should stand for integrity, accountability, transparency and ethical conduct.

Nigeria above personal ambition

Closing his statement, Obi urged Nigeria's political class to recognise that individual ambitions are temporary while the nation endures.

"The Presidency is an office held for a season; the moral standards established by those who occupy it can influence generations," he wrote.

He added that an imperfect past is part of the human condition, but what matters is the willingness to confront it honestly, make amends where necessary, and place national interests above personal ones.

Obi also noted that he had never sought citizenship of any other country, even as doing so became common among public figures, and said his loyalty to Nigeria remained firm.

Four reasons Tinubu opposes release of FBI, DEA records

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that President Tinubu asked a US court to block the release of his FBI and DEA records, arguing that privacy laws protect him from disclosure.

His lawyers say there is no public interest in the matter and accuse the requester of pursuing political motives.

The case has reignited controversy over Tinubu’s past, with opposition parties insisting Nigerians deserve transparency.

Source: Legit.ng