Nine Nigeria-eligible players sealed moves on transfer deadline day, spanning clubs across England, Italy, Germany and the Netherlands

Tosin Adarabioyo left Chelsea for local rivals Tottenham Hotspur, while David Ozoh ended a 13-year spell at Crystal Palace

Tim Iroegbunam joined Hull City on a five-year deal to become a new Nigerian teammate for Semi Ajayi at the Premier League club

Transfer deadline day proved a hectic one for Nigeria-eligible talent, with nine players completing moves across Europe before the window shut.

Tosin Adarabioyo's switch was among the most high-profile of the batch.

Tosin Adarabioyo has completed his permanent move to Tottenham, joining from London rivals Chelsea. Photo by Robbie Stephenson

Source: Getty Images

According to Tribal Football, the centre-back crossed London to join Tottenham Hotspur from Chelsea on a permanent basis, having made 70 appearances for the Blues across all competitions during his time at Stamford Bridge.

David Ozoh also wrapped up a significant departure, cutting ties with Crystal Palace after 13 years at the club to put pen to paper on a five-year deal with Derby County. The move represents his third stint with the Rams.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, added a familiar face of their own.

As seen on BBC Sport, Honest Ahanor, a target of the Nigeria Football Federation, has joined the south London club on loan for the entire season.

The defender will formally become a Chelsea player from 1 July 2027.

Brentford's Jayden Meghoma headed to the Championship, linking up with Portsmouth on a season-long loan.

It is his third temporary spell away from the Bees, following previous stints at Preston North End and Rangers.

Moves across Germany, Italy and the Netherlands

Daniel Oyegoke, who also has ties to Brentford, completed a permanent move to League One side Lincoln City from Italian second-division outfit Hellas Verona, where he had spent 18 months.

Tim Iroegbunam brought Premier League experience to Hull City, signing a five-year contract with the club that will keep him there until the summer of 2031.

The 23-year-old arrived from Everton and joins fellow Nigeria-eligible player Semi Ajayi at the ambitious newly promoted side.

Ayodele Thomas departed RB Leipzig on a permanent basis to join Dutch club N.E.C. Nijmegen, while Oluwaseun Ogbemudia moved to third-tier German side SV Waldhof Mannheim 07 on loan from Union Berlin.

In Italy, AC Milan sent Kevin Zeroli out on loan to FC Südtirol, with an option for the Serie B club to sign him permanently included in the deal.

Chelsea agree deal for Nigeria-eligible star

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Chelsea's recent agreement to sign Honest Ahanor, an 18-year-old defender eligible to represent Nigeria's Super Eagles.

With a transfer fee of €40 million, Ahanor's move marks a significant step for both the young talent and Nigerian football, as he could soon choose to don the green and white of Nigeria instead of Italy’s national team.

Source: Legit.ng