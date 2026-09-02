Billionaire Ochacho’s Son’s Past Praise for Afrobeats Star Wizkid Resurfaces
- Ice King, son of billionaire Ochacho, opened up about drawing inspiration from Wizkid and Afrobeat artists in an interview clip
- The young artist described his sound as a blend of Afrobeat influences during the interview
- The clip resurfaced following rumours of a feud between Ice King and Wizkid's son Champz
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A resurfaced interview clip featuring Ice King, the son of Nigerian billionaire Ochacho, has captured attention online after rumours emerged of a brewing feud between him and Champz, the son of Afrobeats superstar Wizkid.
In the footage, filmed at what appears to be an indoor event venue complete with a red carpet, Ice King speaks candidly with an interviewer about his musical journey and the artists who shaped his sound.
Ice King Credits Wizkid as an Early Inspiration
The young artist revealed that his foray into music was driven largely by the Afrobeat acts he grew up listening to, singling out Wizkid as a key influence.
"It was just like, obviously, inspiration from other big artists, such as like Wizkid, just like hearing all those Afrobeat artists mixing with like the UK twang, and then just making it sound very pristine and something that people see like once in a while," he said.
Ochacho's Constant Support
Beyond music, Ice King also spoke warmly about his father's role in his creative pursuits, describing Ochacho as a hands-on and emotionally present parent.
"He's always there for me. He's always supporting me to be where my full potential can take me. And he's always trying to hear my side, trying to know what I want," he said.
He added that his father's openness to understanding his goals has made their relationship work particularly well, noting that Ochacho has been consistently supportive of the music direction.
In related news, Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid's son and rapper, Champz, broke his silence following Iceking's viral remark during a live stream session.
Watch Ice King speak about Wizkid and his father's support in the resurfaced clip:
Peller gifts King Ochacho's son Toyota Camry
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian TikTok sensation Peller received a ₦400 million mansion from billionaire King Ochacho at his wedding.
Just days later, Peller surprised Ochacho’s son, Ice King, with a ₦37 million Toyota Camry during a livestream celebration.
The gesture sealed a new bond, as King Ochacho declared Ice King Peller’s godson and promised the content creator lifelong support.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng