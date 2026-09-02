Ice King, son of billionaire Ochacho, opened up about drawing inspiration from Wizkid and Afrobeat artists in an interview clip

The young artist described his sound as a blend of Afrobeat influences during the interview

The clip resurfaced following rumours of a feud between Ice King and Wizkid's son Champz

A resurfaced interview clip featuring Ice King, the son of Nigerian billionaire Ochacho, has captured attention online after rumours emerged of a brewing feud between him and Champz, the son of Afrobeats superstar Wizkid.

In the footage, filmed at what appears to be an indoor event venue complete with a red carpet, Ice King speaks candidly with an interviewer about his musical journey and the artists who shaped his sound.

Billionaire Ochacho’s son reveals Wizkid is one of his sources of inspiration. Credit: icekingochacho/wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Ice King Credits Wizkid as an Early Inspiration

The young artist revealed that his foray into music was driven largely by the Afrobeat acts he grew up listening to, singling out Wizkid as a key influence.

"It was just like, obviously, inspiration from other big artists, such as like Wizkid, just like hearing all those Afrobeat artists mixing with like the UK twang, and then just making it sound very pristine and something that people see like once in a while," he said.

Ochacho's Constant Support

Beyond music, Ice King also spoke warmly about his father's role in his creative pursuits, describing Ochacho as a hands-on and emotionally present parent.

"He's always there for me. He's always supporting me to be where my full potential can take me. And he's always trying to hear my side, trying to know what I want," he said.

He added that his father's openness to understanding his goals has made their relationship work particularly well, noting that Ochacho has been consistently supportive of the music direction.

In related news, Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid's son and rapper, Champz, broke his silence following Iceking's viral remark during a live stream session.

Billionaire Ochacho’s son appreciates his father's support for his music. Credit: kingmohdahochacho

Source: Instagram

Watch Ice King speak about Wizkid and his father's support in the resurfaced clip:

Peller gifts King Ochacho's son Toyota Camry

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian TikTok sensation Peller received a ₦400 million mansion from billionaire King Ochacho at his wedding.

Just days later, Peller surprised Ochacho’s son, Ice King, with a ₦37 million Toyota Camry during a livestream celebration.

The gesture sealed a new bond, as King Ochacho declared Ice King Peller’s godson and promised the content creator lifelong support.

Source: Legit.ng