The Canadian government has published an official rule clarifying when foreign military personnel can work in Canada without a work permit

The rule applies specifically to members of the armed forces entering Canada under the terms of the Visiting Forces Act

Foreign military personnel must carry movement orders confirming their entry falls under the Act to qualify for the exemption

Canada's immigration authority has outlined the specific conditions under which foreign military personnel are permitted to work in the country without obtaining a work permit.

The Government of Canada, through Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), published the rule on its official website.

Canada shares eligibility for military personnel to work without a permit. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Canada Work permit: Visiting forces act requirements

The federal government stated that members of a foreign armed force do not need a work permit provided they meet one clear requirement: They must hold movement orders confirming that their entry into Canada is made under the terms of the Visiting Forces Act

The exemption applies narrowly and only to individuals who satisfy both conditions simultaneously:

The person must be an active member of another country's armed force, and They must carry official movement orders that explicitly state their entry into Canada falls under the Visiting Forces Act.

Without that documentation, the standard work permit requirements would apply.

The Visiting Forces Act is a Canadian federal law that governs the legal status of foreign military personnel operating in Canada, covering matters such as criminal jurisdiction, civil liability, and the conditions under which members of allied forces may be present and active on Canadian soil.

How rule fits into Canada's work permit

Canada generally requires foreign nationals to obtain a work permit before taking up employment in the country. However, the IRCC maintains specific exemptions for categories of workers whose circumstances are governed by separate legal frameworks, including foreign military personnel.

For members of foreign armed forces who meet the criteria, presenting their movement orders serves as the qualifying document that removes the need for a separate immigration work authorisation. Those who arrive without the appropriate documentation would not automatically benefit from the exemption simply by virtue of their military status.

Legit.ng had also reported that Canada published 4 categories of foreign students who are allowed to work in the country without a permit.

Canadian immigration lawyer speaks on 5-year ban

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Canadian immigration lawyer disclosed a common mistake foreigners commit that can result in a five-year ban from Canada, warning that most applicants do not realise they are making it.

The lawyer described a real case where a person failed to make a complete declaration about their status in their immigration application.

Source: Legit.ng