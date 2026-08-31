Nigeria Police Force Zone 2 Command launched a multi-agency election security training in Lagos ahead of the 2027 elections in the country

The train-the-trainer programme brought together senior officers from 12 security and paramilitary agencies under one roof

AIG Moshood Jimoh warned that anyone who disrupts the electoral process will face the full weight of the law

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Nigeria Police Force Zone 2 Command on Monday, August 31, 2026, kicked off a specialised training programme for senior officers drawn from the police, military and 10 other security and paramilitary agencies, as part of early preparations to secure the 2027 general elections.

Legit.ng reports that the event took place at the Zone 2 Headquarters in Onikan, Lagos, and was organised in partnership with the Institute for Police and Security Policy Research (IPSPR).

It ran under the theme 'Professionalism, Neutrality and Collaboration: Strengthening Election Security for Safe and Credible Polls' and used a train-the-trainer format, meaning participants are expected to pass what they learnt down to personnel who will be deployed for the elections in their respective commands.

Police, military, and other security agencies commence 2027 election security training.

Source: Original

2027 election: AIG Jimoh sets out agenda

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2, AIG Olohundare Jimoh, who oversees Lagos and Ogun states, said the training was directed by Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu as part of nationwide efforts to cover three phases of the election: the period before voting, election day itself, and its aftermath.

Jimoh said presidential and National Assembly campaign activities were officially flagged off on August 19, with governorship and state assembly campaigns scheduled to begin on September 9. He said the political climate in both Lagos and Ogun states remained calm, pointing to the success of last year's local government elections as evidence of what joint security collaboration can achieve.

AIG Jimoh highlights IGP Tunji Disu’s election security preparations. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

He warned parents and guardians to ensure their children were not recruited to cause trouble during the polls, adding that offenders would face the law. He also urged media organisations to avoid spreading misinformation and to promote peace throughout the electoral period.

A retired Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Ojukwu, formally declared the training open on behalf of the IGP. He stressed that officers deployed for elections must bring knowledge, competence and sound judgement to their duties, and that all security agencies owe their loyalty to Nigeria rather than to any individual interest.

Military, INEC and IPSPR weigh in

Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Abdul Suleh, Air Officer Commanding of Logistics Command, speaking for the Armed Forces, said the military would support civil authorities where necessary, but strictly within the bounds of the constitution and with full respect for citizens' rights.

IPSPR Director-General Charles Omole described election security as "the oxygen of democracy," arguing that a ballot box without proper protection is little more than a hope. He called on other zonal police commands across the country to adopt the same training model.

Lagos Resident Electoral Commissioner Ayobami Salami said INEC sees the police as the lead agency for election security. He recalled an incident during the 2023 elections in Ekiti state, in which a security operative who recovered ballot boxes from hoodlums was nearly set on fire by a mob and ended up hospitalised, underlining why thorough safety briefings matter before any officer is deployed.

Agencies represented at the training included the police, military, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Customs Service, NDLEA, Nigerian Correctional Services, Federal Fire and Rescue Service, National Orientation Agency, NYSC and INEC.

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AIG Jimoh vows justice

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that AIG Jimoh declared that justice must prevail in the trial of a suspect linked to a double murder case that has generated controversy on social media.

Jimoh broke his silence on the issue while hosting rights activists who visited him at the Zone 2 headquarters in Lagos to express their support.

Source: Legit.ng