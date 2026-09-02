FCT Minister Nyesom Wike named Hope Uzodinma and Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq as governors working against him despite his past support for both men

Wike said the Kwara governor has been leading a campaign against him and claimed he confronted Abdulrazaq directly over the matter

The minister insisted the personal disputes will not pull his focus away from delivering President Tinubu's re-election in 2027

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has publicly named the governors of Imo and Kwara states as political adversaries, accusing both men of turning against him after he extended support to them in the past.

Wike made the allegations during a media chat held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, which was monitored by Legit.ng on Wednesday, September 2.

Nyesom Wike accuses Imo and Kwara governors of working against him Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Wike's grievances against the 2 APC governors

The minister directed his sharpest words at Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, claiming the governor had been leading a campaign against him in political circles. Wike said he raised the matter directly with the governor rather than letting it fester. "Take for example, Kwara, he has been the one championing this campaign against me everywhere. Yes, I have confronted him too. I don't talk about what I cannot defend," he said.

Wike added that Abdulrazaq had accused him of sponsoring candidates against the governor's preferred choices in Kwara. He said the governor should instead be grateful, arguing that he provided a home within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for APC members who left the ruling party but chose not to align with the coalition opposed to President Bola Tinubu.

Regarding Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma, Wike kept his comments brief but pointed. "Governor Hope, he knows the support I give to him," he said, recalling that the governor once declined to back him when he needed it.

Focus remains on Tinubu's re-election

Despite the friction with both governors, Wike said he would not allow those personal tensions to distract him from a bigger objective. He said his priority is securing President Tinubu's return to office and that he intends to remain focused on that goal regardless of any grievances.

The minister also pushed back against claims that he has been undermining APC governors, challenging his critics to specify what support any of them had ever given him. He said he has always been open about his political moves and would not be accused of actions he could not defend.

Adeleke presents his certificate of return to Wike

Legit.ng earlier reported that Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke met FCT Minister Nyesom Wike in Abuja days after his re-election victory.

The visit followed Adeleke's earlier meeting with President Bola Tinubu, where he presented his Certificate of Return.

Adeleke defeated APC's Bola Oyebamiji with 511,067 votes in the August 15 governorship election.

Source: Legit.ng