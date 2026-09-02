A concerned fan called out Iyabo Ojo for welcoming Elizabeth Obanla, Lizzy Anjorin's former godmother, to her grandson's birthday party in Lagos

The fan alleged that Elizabeth Obanla once joined forces with Lizzy Anjorin to curse Iyabo Ojo and her children

Social media users are divided over whether Iyabo made a power move or showed a lack of self-respect

Iyabo Ojo found herself at the centre of a heated online debate after she extended an invitation to Elizabeth Obanla, the former godmother of her long-standing rival Lizzy Anjorin, at her grandson Rakeem Ayomide Mkambala's birthday celebration held in Lagos on 29 August 2026.

The event, which drew several prominent faces from the Nigerian entertainment industry, turned into a talking point after a concerned fan publicly questioned the actress's decision to welcome someone who reportedly once allied with Lizzy Anjorin to rain curses on Iyabo and her children.

Iyabo Ojo draws backlash after Lizzy Anjorin’s ex-godmother attends grandson’s party. Credit: @iyaboojofespris, @lizzyanjorin

Source: Instagram

Fan Blasts Iyabo Over the Invite

In a lengthy call-out that quickly gained traction online, the fan did not hold back, accusing Iyabo of chasing clout and lacking personal boundaries.

The fan pointed to the treatment Iyabo's daughter received from the same camp, referencing the controversy involving Juma Jux, and argued that the consequences of such associations would have been far more severe if certain cultural factors were at play.

"Aunty Iyabo, you are doing too much. See someone who has once cursed you, your children, and said different things about you. Because the person is no longer benefiting where she is, she came to meet you, and you still welcomed her. Don't you have privacy? Look at Mercy Aigbe and Funke Akindele, nau. They just accuse them of being proud. Do your thing. I can't choose for you, but at the same time, it's not making any sense," the fan wrote.

The fan went further, alleging that Elizabeth Obanla had repeatedly mentioned Iyabo's name negatively in the past, adding:

"I'm just seeing you as someone that's chasing clout. You are a celebrity."

Watch the Instagram video of a concerned fan addressing Iyabo Ojo:

Reactions Trail Iyabo Ojo Online

The post stirred mixed feelings across social media, with followers divided over whether Iyabo's decision reflected wisdom or weakness.

@temmyl_ commented:

"This guy is right!"

@shayla_bronx_official reacted:

"Iyabo lacks self-respect like Davido. 😂"

@decakelab wrote:

"100 adviser 0 helper😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@exdeclutter shared:

"Sometimes, its good to keep some of your enemies closer😂😂😂."

@adebayo.o.joy said:

"wetin dey pepper una for this family,una never talk, someone that car for business and soon will be going to UK for another show this September, and the family will be going back to Tanzania, if you are following them, you won't be saying what you don't know."

@kikkylovv stated:

"Don't mind her......she thought she was peppering Lizzy..... whereas she is doing herself a big harm...... God bless you for saying the truth....."

@jasmineesset responded:

"Go and read 48 laws of power, she did the right thing."

Iyabo Ojo stirs reactions after inviting Lizzy Anjorin’s godmother to family event. Credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Juma Jux's alleged ex makes bold confession

Legit.ng also reported that Juma Jux's alleged girlfriend made waves on social media during his birthday celebration.

She shared what appeared to be an old picture of them together as she celebrated him. She, however, caused a buzz with her confession about her love for him.

Source: Legit.ng