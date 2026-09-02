Tension as Fire Breaks Out at Nigerian Governor's Residence
- A fire broke out at the Gusau residence of Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal on Tuesday evening, prompting an emergency response
- The Executive Secretary of the Zamfara State Fire Service Board confirmed the incident while firefighters worked to contain the blaze
- A source said the fire affected a security room within the governor's compound, with the cause and extent of damage still unknown
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Gusau, Zamfara State - A fire tore through part of Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal's official residence in the Government Reserved Area (GRA) of Gusau on Tuesday evening, September 1, 2026.
The fire incident drew an immediate response from the state's fire service.
The blaze started at around 7:20 pm, and fire service teams were deployed to the property shortly after.
As reported by Daily Trust, Engr. Bello Sani Gusau, the Executive Secretary of the Zamfara State Fire Service Board, personally led the team to the scene.
While crews were still battling the fire, he spoke to reporters and confirmed what was happening.
"There is a fire incident at the governor's residence, and we are currently working to contain it," he said.
What caught fire at Zamfara governor's residence
A source with knowledge of the incident, who asked not to be named, said the fire broke out inside a security room within the governor's compound.
The source added that firefighters focused their efforts on stopping the fire from reaching other sections of the property.
As of the time of filing this report, officials had not confirmed the cause of the fire or provided an assessment of the damage.
It was also not immediately clear whether anyone was injured during the incident.
According to Leadership, the Spokesman of Zamfara State Governor, Suleiman, simply said he is not aware of the fire incident.
“I have no idea; I will call and get back to you.”
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Fire razes flats of former northern governor
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that fire gutted four out of five blocks of three-bedroom flats in Asokoro, Abuja.
The affected property was linked to former Zamfara state governor, Senator Ahmed Yerima.
The Nigerian police confirmed that no lives were lost as emergency agencies responded promptly.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.