Doctor With 5 Distinctions in Medical School Receives Brand-New Car From Parents, Video Trends
- A medical doctor identified as @bumiyo_J went viral after sharing a nighttime video celebrating a major gift from her parents
- The young woman had earlier disclosed that she had earned 5 distinctions and was named Best Candidate in her MBBS II Professional Examination
- Her parents rewarded her a year later with a car, and the celebratory clip quickly caught attention online
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A Nigerian medical doctor has set social media buzzing after her parents gifted her a brand-new car, and the celebratory video has quickly racked up views on X.
The doctor, who goes by @bumiyo_J on X, posted the clip on 31 August 2026, filmed outdoors at night in what appears to be a compound entrance lit by a car's headlights.
Lady with 5 distinctions receives car gift
What makes the celebration even more remarkable is the academic record behind it. According to details shared a year before the video, the young doctor earned distinctions in five core medical subjects: Anatomy, Biochemistry, Pathology, Pharmacology, and Surgery. She was also named the Best Candidate in the MBBS II Professional Examination, one of the most demanding assessments in Nigerian medical education.
She revealed this in a post she made on Febuary 4, 2025. She said:
"Distinction Anatomy."
"Distinction in Biochemistry."
"Distinction in Pathology."
"Distinction in Pharmacology."
"Distinction in Surgery."
"Best Candidate in MBBS II PROFFESSIONAL EXAMINATION."
"Rejoice with me.💃🏽💃🏽😭✨"
"Dr BUMIYO OJOGBANE"
"MB;BS ABUAD."
Her parents' decision to surprise her with a car gift a year later clearly caught her off guard. In the video, she can be heard being excited while inspecting the car.
Celebrating the gift from her parents, she said:
"You guys!!!!!!"
"I’m so speechless right now!"
"My parents just bought me my first car!!!🥹"
"I feel so happy right now."
"I lucked out in the parents department for sure. 🤭🤭"
Watch the moment she celebrated her parents' surprise gift below:
Man promises car gift for marriage
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a young Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after he publicly announced his desperate search for a wife.
In a now-viral video posted on TikTok, he displayed the car gift in an attempt to make ladies crave being with him.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng