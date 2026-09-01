A medical doctor identified as @bumiyo_J went viral after sharing a nighttime video celebrating a major gift from her parents

The young woman had earlier disclosed that she had earned 5 distinctions and was named Best Candidate in her MBBS II Professional Examination

Her parents rewarded her a year later with a car, and the celebratory clip quickly caught attention online

A Nigerian medical doctor has set social media buzzing after her parents gifted her a brand-new car, and the celebratory video has quickly racked up views on X.

The doctor, who goes by @bumiyo_J on X, posted the clip on 31 August 2026, filmed outdoors at night in what appears to be a compound entrance lit by a car's headlights.

A Nigerian lady receives a car gift from her parents. Photo credit: @bumiyo_j/X

Source: Twitter

Lady with 5 distinctions receives car gift

What makes the celebration even more remarkable is the academic record behind it. According to details shared a year before the video, the young doctor earned distinctions in five core medical subjects: Anatomy, Biochemistry, Pathology, Pharmacology, and Surgery. She was also named the Best Candidate in the MBBS II Professional Examination, one of the most demanding assessments in Nigerian medical education.

She revealed this in a post she made on Febuary 4, 2025. She said:

"Distinction Anatomy."

"Distinction in Biochemistry."

"Distinction in Pathology."

"Distinction in Pharmacology."

"Distinction in Surgery."

"Best Candidate in MBBS II PROFFESSIONAL EXAMINATION."

"Rejoice with me.💃🏽💃🏽😭✨"

"Dr BUMIYO OJOGBANE"

"MB;BS ABUAD."

Her parents' decision to surprise her with a car gift a year later clearly caught her off guard. In the video, she can be heard being excited while inspecting the car.

Celebrating the gift from her parents, she said:

"You guys!!!!!!"

"I’m so speechless right now!"

"My parents just bought me my first car!!!🥹"

"I feel so happy right now."

"I lucked out in the parents department for sure. 🤭🤭"

Watch the moment she celebrated her parents' surprise gift below:

Man promises car gift for marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a young Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after he publicly announced his desperate search for a wife.

In a now-viral video posted on TikTok, he displayed the car gift in an attempt to make ladies crave being with him.

Source: Legit.ng