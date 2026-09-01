OPay's legal counsel sent cease-and-desist letters to two social media accounts on September 1, 2026, over posts made on August 30

The fintech company accused the accounts of falsely telling customers to withdraw their funds and recommending a rival wallet

OPay warned it is actively monitoring and documenting anyone who spreads, shares, or amplifies false information about the company

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

OPay Digital Services Limited has sent legal notices to two social media accounts accused of publishing false claims that the fintech company was going on an indefinite break and urging customers to empty their accounts.

The cease-and-desist letters, both signed by Chief Legal Counsel Akinfolabi Rokosu and dated September 1, 2026, targeted Adamu B. Garba II on X and an account called Viralgrabtvng on TikTok.

OPay issues a fresh warning as it targets social media users over allegedly misleading posts. Photo: Cheng Xin / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Both letters were issued in response to posts made on August 30, 2026.

What the Posts Allegedly Said

According to OPay, both accounts told the public that the company would be going on a long, indefinite break and advised customers to remove their money from their OPay accounts.

In the case of Adamu B. Garba II, OPay's letter went further, alleging that he also promoted a rival product called "Crowwe Wallet" alongside the false claims, a move the company described as deliberate and calculated to damage its commercial interests.

OPay said the publications were "false, malicious, unlawful, libellous, and defamatory" and had caused both reputational and commercial harm to its business.

What OPay Is Demanding

The company set a deadline of 11:59 PM West Africa Time on September 1, 2026, for both accounts to permanently delete the posts, issue clear retractions, and tender unreserved apologies.

OPay warned that failure to comply would result in legal action, saying the conduct had already caused "irreparable damage."

OPay says it is monitoring social media accounts spreading or amplifying false information about the company. Photo: Opay

Source: Facebook

In a separate public post on the same date, OPay said it had issued warnings to multiple individuals over the spread of false information and confirmed it was actively monitoring and documenting such activity across platforms.

The company said:

"We’ve issued more warnings today to individuals who spread false information about OPay. We are actively monitoring, documenting, and taking action. If you shared, amplified, or created misinformation about OPay, this is not over. OPay is licensed. OPay is active. OPay is Okay. And we will protect that by every legal means available to us. Don’t spread misinformation about OPay. "

How OPay is fighting fraud and protecting customers' investments

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's growing love for digital payments has made sending and receiving money easier. But as more people conduct transactions online, concerns about fraud, identity theft, and suspicious transfers have continued to grow.

OPay has been investing in technology and systems designed to identify suspicious activities and stop them before they lead to losses for customers.

The fintech company has spent the past three years developing its own system for managing risks and meeting anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing requirements.

Source: Legit.ng