France Publishes Minimum Amount A Foreigner Should Have In Account Before Coming As Visitor
- France's official visa portal published the exact daily amounts foreigners must prove they have access to before entering the country as visitors
- The required amount varies depending on whether the visitor has a confirmed hotel booking or is staying with a host in France
- Visitors staying with a private individual face a different financial threshold, with a separate minimum amount required at the border crossing
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France's government has published the minimum daily financial amounts that foreign visitors must be able to show upon arrival in the country, with the figures varying based on the type of accommodation arranged for the stay.
According to the France-Visas official portal, the required daily amount is €65 (approximately ₦106,600) for visitors who can present a confirmed hotel booking.
Those who arrive without any hotel reservation must demonstrate access to at least €120 (approximately ₦196,800) per day.
How the Daily Amounts Are Calculated
For visitors with a partial hotel booking, the rule splits the calculation across the stay. The €65 (approximately ₦106,600) rate applies for the days covered by the booking, while the higher €120 (approximately ₦196,800) daily rate kicks in for any remaining days not covered by accommodation proof.
Visitors being hosted by a private individual in France must present a certificate of stay validated at a town hall, issued at the request of the person inviting them.
In addition to that certificate, they must still prove access to a minimum of €32.50 (approximately ₦53,300) per day at the border crossing.
What Else France Requires at the Border
Beyond the financial thresholds, France also requires visitors to hold a valid insurance certificate covering all medical and hospital costs for the full duration of the stay, including medical repatriation and costs in the event of death.
A return ticket, or proof of sufficient funds to purchase one, is also required.
Visitors planning a professional trip must carry documents confirming their occupation and identifying the organisations in France they intend to visit. Transit travellers are expected to provide evidence that they meet the entry conditions of their final destination country, including any required visas.
Certain categories of visitors are exempt from presenting financial proof at the border, including holders of valid French residence permits, spouses of French citizens, and diplomats on official assignment.
France shares 29 countries with visa-free entry
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that France granted visa-free access to some popular countries that are members of the European Union.
The information on the official website explains that not all countries in the EU enjoy this visa-free privilege.
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.