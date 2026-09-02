France's official visa portal published the exact daily amounts foreigners must prove they have access to before entering the country as visitors

The required amount varies depending on whether the visitor has a confirmed hotel booking or is staying with a host in France

Visitors staying with a private individual face a different financial threshold, with a separate minimum amount required at the border crossing

France's government has published the minimum daily financial amounts that foreign visitors must be able to show upon arrival in the country, with the figures varying based on the type of accommodation arranged for the stay.

According to the France-Visas official portal, the required daily amount is €65 (approximately ₦106,600) for visitors who can present a confirmed hotel booking.

France releases financial requirement for foreigners visiting. Photo credit: China Daily.

Source: UGC

Those who arrive without any hotel reservation must demonstrate access to at least €120 (approximately ₦196,800) per day.

How the Daily Amounts Are Calculated

For visitors with a partial hotel booking, the rule splits the calculation across the stay. The €65 (approximately ₦106,600) rate applies for the days covered by the booking, while the higher €120 (approximately ₦196,800) daily rate kicks in for any remaining days not covered by accommodation proof.

Visitors being hosted by a private individual in France must present a certificate of stay validated at a town hall, issued at the request of the person inviting them.

In addition to that certificate, they must still prove access to a minimum of €32.50 (approximately ₦53,300) per day at the border crossing.

What Else France Requires at the Border

Beyond the financial thresholds, France also requires visitors to hold a valid insurance certificate covering all medical and hospital costs for the full duration of the stay, including medical repatriation and costs in the event of death.

A return ticket, or proof of sufficient funds to purchase one, is also required.

Visitors planning a professional trip must carry documents confirming their occupation and identifying the organisations in France they intend to visit. Transit travellers are expected to provide evidence that they meet the entry conditions of their final destination country, including any required visas.

Certain categories of visitors are exempt from presenting financial proof at the border, including holders of valid French residence permits, spouses of French citizens, and diplomats on official assignment.

France shares 29 countries with visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that France granted visa-free access to some popular countries that are members of the European Union.

The information on the official website explains that not all countries in the EU enjoy this visa-free privilege.

Source: Legit.ng