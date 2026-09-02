Singer Peter Okoye took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 2 to mark his wife Lola Omotayo's birthday

The P-Square star shared throwback photos of the couple across the years alongside a loving tribute

Thousands of fans flooded the comments to celebrate Lola alongside her husband

Singer Peter Okoye melted hearts online on Wednesday, September 2, when he publicly celebrated his wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye, on her birthday with a warm and heartfelt message posted to Instagram.

Peter accompanied the post with a collection of throwback photographs capturing special moments between the couple over the years, a gesture that resonated deeply with his followers.

Peter Okoye pens heartwarming message to wife on her birthday. Credit: peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

In the caption, Peter did not hold back his feelings, describing Lola as his "beautiful Queen" and expressing that he considers himself deeply blessed to have her in his life.

"I'd choose you over and over again, in every lifetime," he wrote, signing off with "Love you endlessly, my Queen."

Peter Okoye and Lola's Love Story

Peter Okoye and Lola Omotayo have built one of the most admired marriages in Nigerian entertainment. The singer has previously paid tribute to Lola in his music, with a music video dedicated to honouring their bond, a testament to how central she is to his life and creative expression.

The birthday post quickly gathered thousands of reactions within a short period, with fans and fellow celebrities joining in the celebration.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Peter Okoye’s wife, Lola, sent a powerful message to women while showing love to her husband.

Fans and celebrities pen hearwarming messages to Lola Omotayo on her birthday. Credit: lolaomotayookoye

Source: Instagram

See Peter Okoye's birthday post for Lola on Instagram below:

Fans React to Peter Okoye's Birthday Tribute

Here are some of the reactions from fans on Instagram below:

@pxat_bakes1 wrote:

"Oh na September Born❤️❤️ na why good heart wan kill us be this 😍😍😍😍 Happiest Birthday Queen 🔥🔥"

@just_prepre commented:

"Omo! She's so beautiful. Happy birthday to our Queen"

@mimilake7474 shared:

"I LOVE HER MORE BECAUSE TODAY IS MY BIRTHDAY AS WELL, HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO US ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍"

@bigs64705 wrote:

"Happy birthday queen"

@amarachiigidimbah reacted:

"She too fine, very resourceful come still be better woman 😍 Happy birthday 1000000 wife material 😍❤️"

Peter Okoye shares rare certificate amid feud

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an old video of Peter Okoye resurfaced online, showing him confidently claiming that he is the only member of the Okoye family with a music certificate.

The video had re-emerged amid the growing feud between Peter, his twin brother Paul Okoye, and their elder brother Jude Okoye, which has continued to generate reactions on social media.

As the clip gained traction, fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts, with many expressing support for the P-Square star and weighing in on the ongoing family drama.

Source: Legit.ng