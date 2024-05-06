The residence of the former governor of Kano state, Ibrahim Shekarau, was engulfed in flames as fire gut the building

No lives were recorded lost, and no major injury was reported except for damage to part of the living room on the lower floor

Firefighter's timely intervention ensured that the fire was prevented from spreading to other adjoining rooms

There was a palpable fear in the air as the residence of the former Governor of Kano, Ibrahim Shekarau, was enveloped in cloudy flames as fire gutted the mansion.

Fortunately, reports have shown that no lives were lost, and no living was injured in the saddening occurrence.

It was gathered that the fire might have likely started in the kitchen on the lower floor of the huge structure on Sunday, May 5.

The only part of the building that was damaged by the fire was the sitting room of the former governor's third wife, Halima, according to Leadership News.

An anonymous source told The Nation that:

"I think the fire started from the inner kitchen. We thank God the fire only affected one of Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau’s sitting rooms and already the Fire Service officials are working to extinguish it"

The former governor's adviser on media and publicity, Dr Sule Ya’u Sule, confirmed the incident to journalists on site.

He corroborated the story that the fire started in the kitchen and spread to the nearby rooms, including the spacious sitting room.

The timely intervention of the state firefighters proved pivotal in quelling the raging flames.

The spokesman for Kano state Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi, who was at the site, confirmed the incident with newsmen.

He, however, declined to engage the charging journalists, saying he was still occupied and saddled with ensuring the fire did not spiral out of control.

