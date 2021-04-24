- Armed criminals in Imo on Saturday, April 24, launched an attack on the home of Governor Hope Uzodinma

- The gunmen also razed a lot of properties, including cars in Omuma in Oru East LGA

- Also government official confirmed that two security officers attached to the residence of the governor were killed in a gun battle that ensued

The residence of Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state, Omuma in Oru East Local government area, was on Saturday, April 24, torched by an unknown gang of gunmen who also succeeded in killing a security officer.

A source who spoke with Punch said the invaders in a gun battle with security operatives, shot dead two of them, adding that the inferno destroyed vehicles around the governor's house.

The gunmen, according to a confirmed report, attacked the governor's village in the early hours of Saturday, April 24 (Photo: @HopeUzodinma)

The horrible incident which was reported by Daily Trust has been confirmed by the commissioner for information and strategy, Declan Emelumba.

Emelumba told newsmen:

“It is true, but the information is not still clear. It is not true that several security men lost their lives.

"About two security men on duty at the governor’s house were killed. NSCDC personnel was among the security men who lost their lives during the attack.”

A video of the governor's house on fire after the gunmen's attack was shared by a resident of Omuma.

Meanwhile, Uzodinma had claimed that aggrieved politicians sponsored the recent attack on security facilities in the state.

Governor Uzodinma made the allegation on Wednesday, April 7. the Imo state governor blamed the attack on aggrieved politicians who wanted to destabilise his government and that of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said:

“What is important for Nigerians to know is the plot by a group of aggrieved politicians to destabilise the government of APC (All Progressives Congress).

“I have done some thorough investigation and I have some credible lead as to those who are sponsoring these activities of these hoodlums.

“I don’t want to pre-empt the investigations of other security agencies but I can tell you we are working hard to ensure the sponsors of this dastardly acts must be brought to book.”

