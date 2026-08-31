Anambra Commissioner of Police CP Nnanna Oji Ama paid a condolence visit to the family of Isaac Nwosu, killed in Awka on Sunday

Nwosu, known as Aiza, was found dead inside his Toyota Hilux vehicle alongside another body discovered on the street

CP Ama held a two-hour closed-door meeting with senior officers to review intelligence and tighten security in Awka

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Nnanna Oji Ama, has visited the family of Isaac Nwosu, the advertising personality popularly known as Aiza, who was killed in Awka, the state capital.

Legit.ng reports that unidentified gunmen killed popular comedian Isaac 'Aiza Nwosu' Nwosu and a second man at two separate locations in Awka on Sunday, August 30, 2026.

CP Ama visits Isaac Nwosu's family, says investigation will be pursued with full determination. Photo credit: @BloodedDutchMan

Source: Twitter

Eyewitnesses said three assailants in a tinted vehicle trailed the comedian from his home before opening fire, leaving him dead inside his car.

Nwosu's body was found inside his Toyota Hilux vehicle, and a second body was discovered separately on the street the same night.

CP Ama holds emergency security meeting

As reported by Vanguard, before the condolence visit, CP Ama convened a two-hour closed-door meeting with the Command's strategic and operational officers.

The session focused on reviewing available intelligence, assessing information gathered from the public in the Awka area, and strengthening the Command's response to violent crime.

During his visit to the Nwosu family, the commissioner described the deceased as an asset to Anambra State who would be deeply missed by both his loved ones and the wider community.

He added that the Command would also feel the loss, noting that Nwosu had contributed to the police's security advocacy efforts and related duties over the years.

Investigation intensifies after Awka murder

CP Ama said he had directed all relevant operational and investigative units within the Command to increase their efforts to identify and bring to justice those behind the killing.

He gave the family and residents of Anambra State his assurance that the investigation would be pursued with full determination.

The commissioner also urged residents to maintain confidence in the police and in the ongoing investigation into the murder.

CP Ama assures justice for Aiza Nwosu: "We will identify those behind the crime"

Source: Original

Gunmen attack convoy of Anambra Governor

Recall that a deadly attack on Governor Charles Soludo's Chief of Staff's convoy left four dead in Anambra state.

Eyewitnesses recounted a fierce gun battle during the ambush in the Orumba North area of the southeast state.

Anambra State government vowed to bring assailants to justice amid security concerns.

4 herdsmen killed as gunmen attack settlement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that armed men stormed a cattle camp in Ifite Awka, Awka South LGA, in the early hours of Tuesday, killing four herders.

The four victims were brothers from the same family, and MACBAN has condemned the attack and called for the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

Anambra Police confirmed the attack and said the assailants were armed with AK-47 rifles, pump-action guns and machetes.

Source: Legit.ng