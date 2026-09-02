Alhaji Ardo Wokili Madugu, the FCT chairman of MACBAN, died on Sunday after a trailer fell on his vehicle in Niger State

The fatal crash happened along the Lambata-Izom road when a trailer hit a pothole and toppled onto the commercial vehicle Madugu was travelling in

National MACBAN chairman and FCT area council leaders attended the funeral prayers at Madugu's Gwako residence in Gwagwalada

Alhaji Ardo Wokili Madugu, the chairman of the Federal Capital Territory chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has died following a road accident on the Lambata-Izom road in Niger State on Sunday.

The MACBAN FCT Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Alhaji Ahmed Dahiru, confirmed Madugu's death, saying the crash occurred at approximately 4:38pm when a trailer hit a pothole and rolled onto the commercial vehicle carrying the MACBAN chairman near Malam-Karo village, close to Maje.

FCT Miyetti Allah leader dies in road accident Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Daily Trust reported that Madugu was trapped beneath the fallen trailer and died at the scene. Dahiru said he could not immediately confirm how many other people were injured or killed in the collision.

FRSC conveys body to Gwako

Officials from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sabon-Wuse Unit Command transported Madugu's body by ambulance to his home in Gwako village, Gwagwalada Area Council, on Sunday night. He was buried there shortly after.

The funeral prayers drew senior figures from the association and the wider community. Among those present were the national chairman of MACBAN, Alhaji Baba Usman Ngelzarma; a former FCT chairman of the association, Alhaji Yahaya Isah; and the six area council chairmen of MACBAN in the FCT. The Aguma of Gwagwalada, HRH Alhaji Muhammad Magaji; the chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council, Hon. Kasim Mohammed Ikwa; and Ardos representing Fulani communities across the FCT also attended.

Gwagwalada council chairman mourns

Gwagwalada Area Council chairman Kasim Mohammed Ikwa said he was shocked and saddened by the news of Madugu's passing. In a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mohammed Isah Hassan, Ikwa described the late MACBAN chairman as an honest and gentle man, and offered his condolences to the family and the wider Fulani community in the council.

NPC chairman is dead

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dr Aminu Yusuf, the Chairman of the National Population Commission, died at Nizamiya Hospital in Abuja on Friday.

A source within the NPC said Yusuf had been dealing with diabetes-related complications and had collapsed several times before his death.

Yusuf was sworn in as NPC chairman by President Tinubu on December 3, 2025, less than a year before his reported death.

Source: Legit.ng