Ghana's government released a list of goods that are completely banned from being imported into the country by anyone

The banned items range from diseased animal carcasses and counterfeit money to dangerous weapons and obscene articles

Raw coffee imported overland and beads made of inflammable celluloid are among the lesser-known items on the ban list

Ghana has officially published a list of goods that are prohibited from being brought into the country through importation, placing a blanket ban on all the items regardless of the reason for importation.

The Ghanaian government made clear that all goods on the list are considered illegal under its import regulations, meaning no individual or organisation is permitted to bring them into the country under any circumstances.

Ghana lists 10 goods prohibited from importation under its laws. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/MARCO SIMONCELLI/Sergio Amiti

Source: Getty Images

Goods banned from importation in Ghana

The banned goods span a wide range of categories, from health hazards to moral offences and security risks. Below is the complete list as published:

1. Animals and carcasses infected with disease — any animal or animal remains carrying infectious disease are strictly prohibited from entry.

2. Beads of inflammable celluloid — beads manufactured from inflammable celluloid or any other substance with similar flammable properties.

3. Raw coffee imported overland — raw, unprocessed coffee that is transported into Ghana by road or through inland waterways.

4. Coin not up to standard — coins that fail to meet the required legal or monetary standard are not permitted entry.

5. Contaminated food — any food product that has been compromised or deemed unfit for consumption.

6. Knuckle dusters and life preservers — items classified as weapons or restraining devices of this nature are barred from importation.

7. Scandalous literature — printed or written material considered scandalous in nature is prohibited.

8. Base or counterfeit money — fake or devalued currency of any kind is illegal to import into the country.

9. Obscene articles — any item classified as obscene is forbidden from entering Ghana.

10. Dangerous weapons — weapons considered to pose a threat to public safety are included in the ban.

Why Ghana's import ban list matters

The list covers items that cut across public health, national security, financial integrity, and public morality. The inclusion of diseased animal carcasses and contaminated food points to concerns around biosecurity and food safety, while the prohibition on counterfeit currency and substandard coins reflects efforts to protect the integrity of Ghana's financial system.

The ban on dangerous weapons and items such as knuckle dusters signals a firm stance on preventing the smuggling of objects that could be used to cause harm. Meanwhile, the restrictions on obscene articles and scandalous literature align with existing laws around public decency in the country.

Anyone found importing any of the listed goods into Ghana risks being in breach of the country's import regulations.

The Ghana Revenue Authority classifies these items as “absolute import prohibitions,” meaning prohibited goods are not permitted under any conditions and may be seized upon importation.

UAE releases list of prohibited goods

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE has released a list of prohibited and restricted goods that travellers and businesses must take note of in 2026.

The list includes narcotics, counterfeit currency, weapons, medicines, agricultural products, and hazardous materials.

Source: Legit.ng