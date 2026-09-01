The Dutch government has published an official checklist outlining what foreigners need to arrange before working in the Netherlands

The checklist covers visas, residence permits, work permits, schooling for children, and tax obligations that incoming workers must address

The government portal allows users to answer personalised questions to determine exactly which steps apply to their specific situation

The Dutch government has published a detailed guide outlining everything foreigners must do before they can legally live and work in the Netherlands.

The official checklist covers several key areas that incoming workers are required to address, ranging from immigration documents to financial and family arrangements.

The Netherlands government shares requirements for foreigners planning to work in the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Netherlands gives requirement to work in country

According to the guide, the first step for anyone planning to work in the Netherlands is to determine whether they need a visa, a residence permit, a work permit, or a combination of all three.

The requirements vary depending on the nationality of the applicant and the nature of the work they intend to carry out.

Beyond immigration documents, the checklist also highlights practical matters that workers must sort out upon arrival. These include opening a local bank account and registering for tax purposes, both of which are standard requirements for anyone earning an income in the country.

For those relocating with children, finding a suitable school is another obligation listed in the guide. The Dutch government makes clear that this responsibility falls on the parent or guardian and should be arranged as part of the broader settling-in process.

The guide is designed to be interactive. Visitors to the portal answer a series of questions tailored to their individual circumstances, after which the system generates a personalised list of actions they need to take, along with information about their rights as a worker in the country. The government has noted that none of the answers provided are stored.

Legit.ng has also published that a university in the Netherlands has announced a fully funded master's scholarship for foreigners, along with the benefits.

Netherlands gives alternative to citizenship test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Netherlands revealed that foreigners who cannot pass the mandatory integration exams may still have a route to Dutch citizenship through a formal advisory process that acknowledges genuine effort.

Only residents physically living in the Netherlands are eligible to request the advisory statement.

Source: Legit.ng