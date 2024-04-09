Late Aper Aku, the former governor of Benue's residence in the Gboko area of the state, has been reportedly burnt down by some hoodlums.

The incident was said to have happened on Monday, April 8, after the building's occupants were safely evacuated.

Speaking to journalists about the incident in Makurdi, the state capital, the daughter of the late former governor, Deborah Aku, disclosed that the police were able to rescue six of them before the hoodlums finally had access to launch the attack.

The governor's daughter disclosed that the problem began in March when a man came to the house with a cutlass, threatening to deal with them should his goat die again. She said the man claimed that his goat died after drinking water from the house.

According to Aku, the matter has been reported to the Police Division in Gboko and charged to court.

However, the new attack happened between 7 am and 8 am on Monday when the hoodlums attacked the house and trapped the six members of the family.

Her statement partially read:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“The incident started between 7am and 8am, on Monday. They came around and didn’t talk to anyone numbering over 30. When we noticed their visit was not friendly, we locked all the doors and called the Police.”

Source: Legit.ng