The Laja Adeoye Campaign Organisation held a major meeting with APM chairmen from all 20 LGAs and 37 LCDAs across Lagos state

Party leaders resolved key issues and made appointments during the session ahead of the 2027 general elections

Prince Laja Adeoye's Atunto Eko agenda centres on 5 pillars, including healthcare, education, and job creation through SMEs

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Laja Adeoye Campaign Organisation (LACO) held a high-level strategic meeting in Lagos, bringing together its gubernatorial candidate, Laja Adeoye, alongside the party's Senate and House of Representatives candidates.

LACO disclosed this in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, noting that the session drew members of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) State Executive Committee, including the state chairman, state secretary, woman leader, organising secretary, publicity secretary, and youth leader.

Laja Adeoye pushes reform agenda, vows to dismantle Lagos GAC and reset governance system. Photo: X/Princemkb1

Source: Twitter

APM chairmen from all 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos state also attended.

According to the statement, the meeting resolved several critical issues and produced key appointments within the party structure.

APM presents united front

Party leaders who spoke after the session insisted that APM in Lagos remains cohesive and committed to its electoral goals.

"APM Lagos remains one strong, united family. The party is fully committed to delivering massive votes for all our candidates, from top to bottom," the statement read.

LACO described the gathering as part of a broader coordination effort designed to tighten the party's operations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Atunto Eko: The five-pillar vision

Central to the campaign is Prince Adeoye's Atunto Eko agenda, a governance blueprint he described as a reset rather than a continuation of the status quo. The agenda is built around five pillars: Affordable Healthcare, Quality Education, Job Creation through SMEs, Modern Infrastructure, and Security with Community Policing.

Adeoye told party leaders that these pillars would shape every policy decision, appointment, and budget allocation if APM wins the governorship.

"We are not coming to manage Lagos, we are coming to reset it," he said.

The agenda also commits to direct funding for grassroots development, youth technology hubs in every LGA, and cooperative schemes led by women. Party leadership agreed that Senate and House candidates would align their legislative priorities with Atunto Eko to create synergy between federal and state-level representation for Lagos residents.

LACO said the Atunto Eko message would serve as the campaign's central theme, with candidates taking it to Lagosians through town halls and door-to-door outreach across the state. The stated goal is to offer voters a credible alternative built on accountability and inclusive governance.

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Lagos: Hamzat warns against religious division

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, urged Nigerians to build a national identity that rises above ethnic and religious differences, warning that allowing those divides to deepen poses a serious threat to the country's unity.

Hamzat made the call at the 7th National Discourse of The Companion, an association of Muslim men in business and the professions, held at the University of Lagos main auditorium.

Source: Legit.ng