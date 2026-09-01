UN Secretary-General issued a message marking the International Day Against Nuclear Tests, warning of the consequences of nuclear weapons testing

The message came as the world marks 30 years since the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty opened for signature

The UN chief pointed to victims and survivors of past nuclear tests, saying their suffering carries a warning for the world today

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called on all nuclear-armed states to uphold existing moratoria on nuclear testing and work urgently to bring the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty into force, in a message issued to mark the International Day Against Nuclear Tests on August 29, 2026.

The message was released as the world observed the annual day, which exists to remind the international community of the human and environmental toll of nuclear explosions.

UN Secretary-General urges nuclear states to uphold moratoria and advance the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty. Photo credit: Ali Ruhluel/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Why this year's observance carries extra weight

Guterres said 2026 carries particular significance, as it marks 30 years since the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty opened for signature and 35 years since the closure of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site in Kazakhstan, once the Soviet Union's primary nuclear testing ground.

He said these milestones demonstrate that restraint is both possible and necessary, arguing that nuclear tests do not demonstrate national strength but instead shatter trust, provoke counter-tests and accelerate arms races.

"Nuclear tests do not prove strength. They shatter trust, invite reciprocal tests, fuel a nuclear arms race and betray every community still living with the legacy of past nuclear tests," Guterres said in his message.

A warning, not just history

The Secretary-General drew particular attention to the communities whose lives, lands and descendants have been permanently affected by nuclear explosions conducted during the Cold War era and beyond.

"Their suffering is not history. It is a warning," he said, adding that the current climate of geopolitical tension and distrust makes it more critical than ever to heed those lessons.

Guterres directed his call at states that currently possess nuclear weapons, urging them not only to maintain existing testing freezes but to take concrete steps towards ratifying the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty without further delay.

"The world must never witness another nuclear explosion," he said, closing his message with a call for renewed global commitment to ending nuclear testing altogether.

Full statement below:

“This day reminds us of the devastating consequences of nuclear testing — lessons humanity has learned through bitter experience.

“It is a time to reflect on the victims and survivors of nuclear testing, whose lives, lands and descendants have been scarred by nuclear explosions. Their suffering is not history. It is a warning.

“At this moment of geopolitical tension, division and distrust, it is more important than ever that we heed that warning. This year marks thirty years since the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty opened for signature and 35 years since the closure of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site. Such milestones remind us that humanity can and must choose restraint over ruin.

“Nuclear tests do not prove strength. They shatter trust, invite reciprocal tests, fuel a nuclear arms race and betray every community still living with the legacy of past nuclear tests. The world must never witness another nuclear explosion.

“I call on all States possessing nuclear weapons to maintain existing moratoria and act to bring the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty into force without delay. Let’s remember why this Day exists. Let’s re-commit to ending nuclear testing.”

UN secretary-general on US-Iran peace deal

Legit.ng earlier reported that on June 15, 2026, António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, announced on X that the United States and Iran had reached a landmark peace agreement.

The deal provides for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, marking a significant turning point in efforts to end hostilities.

Source: Legit.ng