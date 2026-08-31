The G-100 pressure group convened an opposition summit in Abuja on Monday, August 31, 2026, to build a coalition against Tinubu in 2027

The Social Democratic Party and Peoples Redemption Party confirmed attendance, bringing their presidential candidates and national leadership

The Peoples Democratic Party rejected the summit entirely, saying any opposition talks held without it are 'dead on arrival'

Nigerian opposition parties gathered in Abuja on Monday, August 31, for a summit organised by political pressure group G-100, aimed at building a united front to challenge President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress in the 2027 presidential election.

The summit, held at the Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Centre, was convened by G-100, a group led by former Director-General of the Progressives Governors Forum, Salihu Lukman, who has consistently warned that a fragmented opposition cannot dislodge a well-resourced ruling party.

Plot to Sack Tinubu: PDP, ADC, NDC Take Bold 2027 Action

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SDP and PRP Confirm Attendance

The Social Democratic Party confirmed it would participate at the highest level. The party's National Publicity Secretary, Rufus Aiyenigba, said the SDP's national leadership and presidential candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo, would attend.

"Our national leadership and presidential candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo, will participate in the Summit of Nigerian Opposition Political Parties under the auspices of the G-100, scheduled to hold in Abuja at the Yar'Adua Centre, on Monday, August 31, 2026," Aiyenigba said.

The Peoples Redemption Party also confirmed its presence. National Publicity Secretary Bello Ishaq gave a brief response when contacted: "We are attending."

The Peoples Democratic Party took the opposite position. Spokesman of its National Caretaker Committee, Jungudo Mohammed, said the party had no knowledge of the meeting and no intention to join any external alliance discussions.

"The PDP is not aware of any gathering in the name of opposition summit.

"We are also not in any planned arrangement with any political party for any possible alliance. Any opposition discussion where the PDP is not party to is dead on arrival,” Mohammed said.

G-100 Pushes for Coordinated Strategy

In a statement issued on Sunday ahead of the summit, G-100 framed the gathering as a response to what it called a historic opportunity for the opposition.

The group argued that Nigerian voters deserve a credible alternative to the ruling party and that past elections had shown how a split opposition vote can inadvertently benefit an incumbent.

"The experience of elections in Nigeria and elsewhere has repeatedly demonstrated that a divided opposition often strengthens the incumbent. When parties competing for the same broad constituency fragment their energies, resources and votes, they risk turning their differences into an unintended advantage for those they seek to replace. Division is a choice. Cooperation must now become a strategy," the group's statement read.

Lukman's group said it was not asking parties to abandon their identities or presidential ambitions, but to find common ground where their interests overlap.

"Cooperation does not require any party to surrender these. Nor does it require political leaders to abandon their aspirations," it said.

G-100 also cautioned participating leaders against making the summit a contest for dominance within the opposition, saying the goal was to begin building practical mechanisms for dialogue and coordination before 2027.

Efforts to confirm the positions of the African Democratic Congress and the Nigeria Democratic Congress were unsuccessful before this report was filed.

Source: Legit.ng