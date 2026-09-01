New Zealand Immigration confirmed that citizens of one specific country can live and work in New Zealand without applying for a separate work visa

Australian permanent residents face a key travel requirement before arriving in New Zealand that citizens do not need to worry about

Not all Australians qualify for the visa, as only one category of Australian residents is completely excluded from eligibility

New Zealand has declared that Australian citizens and permanent residents can live, work, and study in the country without needing to apply for a standard work visa, according to guidance published by New Zealand Immigration.

The Australian Resident Visa covers Australians who wish to relocate or remain in New Zealand for any length of time.

New Zealand reveals one country whose citizens can work without a work visa. Photo Credit: Michael Bradley

Source: Getty Images

Unlike most immigration pathways, this visa cannot be applied for before travel — applicants must already be on New Zealand soil before they can submit a request.

New Zealand: Who qualifies for the visa

To be eligible, a person must be either an Australian citizen or an Australian permanent resident. They must also have already arrived in New Zealand and meet all other conditions attached to the visa. Once granted, holders are free to live, work, and study in the country without any additional permits.

However, not every Australian is covered. Australian temporary residents are not eligible for this visa under any circumstances.

There is also a key distinction between citizens and permanent residents when it comes to travel preparation. Australian permanent residents must obtain a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) before boarding a flight to New Zealand. Australian citizens are not subject to this requirement.

New Zealand: Fees and levies

One notable benefit for Australians arriving under this arrangement is that they are exempt from paying the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL), a charge that applies to most other international visitors entering New Zealand.

The IVL is typically collected from tourists and temporary visa holders as part of New Zealand's broader effort to fund conservation and tourism infrastructure. Australians who qualify for the resident visa are spared this cost entirely.

The confirmation places Australia as the only country whose nationals can access New Zealand's live-and-work rights through this specific pathway, making it one of the more straightforward immigration arrangements between the two nations anywhere in the world.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand had explained how long master's and PhD graduates can stay in the country on a post-study work visa.

Qualifications eligible for New Zealand post-study work visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand had listed 24 qualifications that are eligible for a post-study work visa.

The guidance, published on the New Zealand Immigration official website, specifies that graduates holding non-degree qualifications at New Zealand Qualifications Framework (NZQF) Level 7 or below are only permitted to work in roles directly related to their area of study.

Applicants must also satisfy all registration and certification requirements set by the Teaching Council of Aotearoa, New Zealand before they can qualify under this pathway.

Source: Legit.ng