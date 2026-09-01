Former UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced he is leaving his parliamentary seat after representing Holborn and St Pancras since 2015

Starmer said he wants to focus on international work covering defence, security, trade, and technology after stepping down

A by-election will be held to choose his replacement as MP for the London constituency

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

London, United Kingdom - Former UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that he is resigning as the Member of Parliament for Holborn and St Pancras, a seat he has held since 2015.

Starmer described the past 11 years as "an honour and a privilege," while signalling his intention to shift focus toward international matters, including defence, security, trade, and technology.

From PM to global issues: Starmer resigns, paving the way for a by-election. Photo credit: @Keir_Starmer

Source: Getty Images

He also said he plans to continue his work on tackling violence against women and girls.

He disclosed this in a statement posted on his official X account @Keir_Starmer on Tuesday, September 1, 2026,

The announcement follows two years in which Starmer served as Prime Minister, having led the Labour Party to a landslide general election victory in 2024. In his statement, he thanked his Constituency Labour Party team and his constituency staff for their contributions throughout his time as an MP.

Starmer pledged his full support to the Prime Minister and the wider Labour government going forward, making clear that his departure from parliament does not signal a withdrawal from public life altogether.

A by-election will be held to select a new MP for Holborn and St Pancras.

Reactions to Starmer's resignation

The announcement drew a range of responses on social media.

@donadviser wrote: "You can see how quickly commitment dissipates when there is no clear exit route or alternative reward structure. Nobody wants to be the person who has to clean up that specific mess."

@ElNgalelafu was sharply critical, saying:

"You will be remembered as the PM who broke every single promise made to the membership and kept Tory austerity alive. Leaving parliament to chase international corporate affairs is typical establishment behaviour. A catastrophic legacy for working people."

@officialMrcc offered a more measured response:

"11 years is a remarkable chapter of public service. Whatever the political differences, representing a constituency for that long is no small achievement. Wishing you all the best for the next chapter."

@urpalg added: "Sorry things didn't work out for you Sir. The public and commentators take a quick fix approach to public personas as well as the bigger fish."

@Sarah00363 noted the unusual timing:

"The man who became Labour leader, won a landslide, and became PM is now giving up his own seat. Politics really does have a strange sense of timing."

@aaa_plumbing27 struck a warning tone:

"Don't be wandering off because the public is gonna be wanting a word with you real soon along with the rest of your Fabian buddies. Time is not your friend, Starmer now, and you have borrowed enough."

Keir Starmer donates biography to Downing Street library

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Starmer donated his own biography to the historic Downing Street library, continuing a tradition that dates back to 1931.

The shelves, already home to more than 400 titles, now feature contributions from several of his former ministers alongside works by past prime ministers.

From political memoirs to poetry and even books on birds and wine, the collection reflects the diverse passions of Britain’s leaders.

Source: Legit.ng