Seun Kuti broke his silence on the atmosphere surrounding Peller's wedding, making a surprising claim about how guests departed

The singer's comments came weeks after video footage showed him walking out of the reception following a remark by the MC

Kuti explained that the behaviour of Agberos in Lagos was behind the chaotic exit that left no one looking like a 'big man'

Seun Kuti has finally spoken about what really went on at Peller's wedding, and his account is equal parts hilarious and revealing.

The Afrobeat singer claimed that despite the luxury and glamour of the ceremony, the atmosphere at the exit told a completely different story.

Seun Kuti addresses reports he angrily walked out of Peller’s wedding. Credit: @bigbirdkuti, @peller089

Source: Instagram

According to him, guests who arrived in full big-man energy left in a hurry that made them look like they were running from something.

"At Peller's wedding, all of us left there as if we were thi£ves. Everybody escaped from that wedding," he said. "Nobody left the wedding like a big man. Nobody left like the big man that we were when we arrived. We were leaving as if they were pursuing thi£ves because the Agberos in Lagos were too much."

What Happened at Peller's Wedding

The comments come weeks after Kuti made headlines for walking out of the white wedding ceremony of content creators Habeeb Hamzat, widely known as Peller, and Elizabeth Aminata Amadu, known as Jarvis, held in Lagos.

Video clips that spread online at the time showed Kuti making his way towards the exit during the reception.

His departure followed a remark attributed to the event's MC, who reportedly drew a comparison between contemporary Afrobeats acts and Seun's late father, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, the legendary Afrobeat pioneer.

As he walked out of the hall, Kuti was heard on camera saying he was in the wrong place, making clear he was unhappy with how the comparison had been framed.

Seun Kuti reacts to claims he angrily stormed out of Peller’s wedding. Credit: @bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

Seun Kuti's Latest Take on the Night

His latest remarks appear to add context to his exit, suggesting the chaotic end to the evening was not his experience alone.

By framing the whole guest departure as a collective scramble, Kuti shifted the focus from any personal grievance to what he described as a broader security concern caused by the presence of Agberos, a term commonly used in Lagos to refer to street touts or area boys known to harass people.

The combination of the earlier controversy and his recent remarks has kept the conversation around the high-profile wedding alive on social media, with many Nigerians weighing in on both the MC's original comment and Kuti's colourful retelling of how the night ended.

Watch the viral X video of Seun Kuti's explanation:

Billionaire gifts Peller, Jarvis mansion at wedding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller and Jarvis received a ₦400 million mansion in Abuja as a wedding gift from billionaire King Ochacho.

The businessman revealed that his children insisted on the lavish present because they see Peller as an inspiration to their generation.

An emotional Peller expressed deep gratitude, recalling how his casual invitation to King Ochacho turned into a life-changing surprise.

Source: Legit.ng