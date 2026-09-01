Nigeria's six main opposition parties held a summit in Abuja to begin formal coalition arrangements ahead of the 2027 general elections

Key presidential candidates Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde were all absent from the gathering

Summit convener Mallam Salihu Lukman proposed a Government of National Competence anchored on a single four-year transition term

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Six of Nigeria's major opposition political parties converged in Abuja to begin laying the groundwork for a united front against President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Three of their most prominent presidential candidates stayed away from the gathering on Monday, August 31, 2026.

Six opposition parties meet in Abuja to strategise against President Tinubu. Photo credit:@atiku/@OfficialABAT/@PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) were all absent.

Despite their non-attendance, the summit drew other senior party figures, including SDP's Prince Adewole Adebayo, Donald Duke of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), and APM's vice-presidential candidate, Lawal Musa Daura, along with National Working Committee and Board of Trustees members from the participating parties.

Lukman calls for enforceable coalition charter

Mallam Salihu Lukman put forward a proposal for what he called a Government of National Competence, built on competence, integrity, and fair representation, to be tied to a single four-year transition term.

As reported by Vanguard, Lukman stated this while speaking on behalf of the G-100 coalition of civil society groups that organised the meeting.

"The framework before you proposes something more demanding than a merger of ambitions: a Government of National Competence, built on competence, integrity, national inclusion, and fair representation of every party that contributes to the effort," he said.

Lukman stressed that any agreement must carry real consequences, not just goodwill.

According to Daily Trust, drawing on the 2023 election results, Lukman argued that the opposition had defeated itself through division.

"The winner took just under nine million votes. One opposition candidate took close to seven million. Another took just over six million. Nobody stole thirteen million votes. We divided them ourselves in public, and we did it knowing exactly what the consequence would be," he said.

He cited Kenya in 2002 and Malaysia in 2018 as cases where long-ruling parties fell to opposition coalitions that chose unity, describing the lesson as "arithmetical," not moral.

Three standing coalition bodies were proposed: a Central Leadership Committee, a publicity and communication committee, and a legal committee.

Five working groups were also to be set up, each tasked with producing a paper within four weeks on issues ranging from a national reform programme to a roadmap for selecting a common presidential candidate, all ahead of a second summit.

Lukman was clear that no party was being asked to dissolve or produce a candidate immediately.

"That question is not on the agenda of this summit, and any report that says otherwise will be wrong," he said.

Opposition parties offer a 4-year single term to stop Tinubu in 2027. Photo credit: @atiku/@OfficialABAT/@PeterObi

Source: Twitter

House minority caucus backs opposition push

Fred Agbedi, leader of the House of Representatives Minority Caucus, attended the summit and urged opposition leaders to close ranks as the APC did ahead of its 2015 victory.

Agbedi warned that another divided campaign in 2027 would repeat the futility of 2023, when combined opposition votes far outnumbered those of the eventual winner but could not translate into a single victory.

Tinubu projected to win 20 states, Atiku 9, Peter Obi 8

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a political forecast by the Political Intelligence Group projects Tinubu winning 20 states if the 2027 presidential election were held today.

Atiku Abubakar is projected to win nine states while Peter Obi is forecast to take eight states plus the FCT.

The group warned the figures reflect the current political landscape and that alliances, defections and the economy could significantly shift the numbers.

Source: Legit.ng