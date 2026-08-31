France Football confirmed the 30-nominee shortlist for the 2026 Ballon d'Or will drop on September 8, 2026

The timeline under review for the award closed on July 31, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup the last major event considered

A jury drawn from journalists in the top 100 FIFA-ranked countries will decide the men's winner, and 50 panellists for women

The 2026 Ballon d'Or is drawing closer, and France Football has now confirmed a key date on the road to crowning this year's winner.

The Ballon d'Or organisers announced that the shortlist of 30 nominees for both the men's and women's main categories will be made public on September 8, 2026.

2026 Ballon d'Or nominees set to be released on September 8. Photo by Joe Prior.

Source: Getty Images

Other award categories at the ceremony will feature between five and 10 nominees each, depending on the category.

Ballon d'Or voting criteria

The voting process rests with a panel of journalists, with one representative selected from each of the top 100 countries in the FIFA world rankings deciding the men's award. For the women's category, a smaller jury of 50 panellists will cast votes.

The eligibility window for performances considered in this year's award closed on July 31, 2026.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, which concluded before that deadline, is the last major international competition that voters can factor into their assessments, making it a significant event in determining who earns recognition this year.

Despite the announcement of the nomination date, uncertainty remains over who the frontrunners are heading into the shortlist reveal.

The conclusion of the World Cup has reshaped conversations around the award, with standout performers from the tournament expected to feature prominently among the 30 names when they are released next month.

Legit.ng names its top five favourites to win the award ahead of nominees’ announcement

Harry Kane

Rodri

Ousmane Dembele

Lamine Yamal

Michael Olise

Michel Platini snubs Mbappe for Ballon d'Or

Legit.ng previously reported that Michel Platini snubbed Kylian Mbappe when naming who should win the 2026 Ballon d'Or award.

The former UEFA President and three-time Ballon d'Or winner picked Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as the likely winner.

Source: Legit.ng