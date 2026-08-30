President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Femi Gbajabiamila to a key role in the 2027 Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the APC

Gbajabiamila, former House Speaker, is a key ally of President Tinubu and has extensive political experience

APC ramps up preparations for a competitive 2027 election with new campaign spending limits and peace accords

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has appointed Femi Gbajabiamila, his chief of staff (CoS), as Deputy Director General Admin of the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2027 Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

Legit.ng reports that the appointment comes as the ruling party formally organises its push to secure a second term for the incumbent Nigerian leader.

President Bola Tinubu picks ally Femi Gbajabiamila for a key role in the APC’s 2027 presidential campaign. Photo credit: @femigbaja

Source: Twitter

Tinubu picks Gbajabiamila for campaign role

Gbajabiamila, a former speaker of the House of Representatives, is a close political ally of Tinubu.

The 64-year-old served in the House of Representatives for 20 years, from June 2003 until his resignation in June 2023.

The APC is intensifying preparations for the 2027 elections.

With major political parties and presidential candidates signing a peace accord, alongside campaign spending limits now in place, the final stretch to the 2027 elections is likely to be highly competitive and expensive, with candidates expected to focus more on issues while remaining vulnerable to the familiar pressures of Nigerian politics.

Ndume: Tinubu needn’t chair APC campaign

Meanwhile, Senator Ali Ndume, representing Borno South Senatorial District, has said President Tinubu does not need to serve as chairman of the APC Presidential Campaign Council(PCC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ndume made the position known while speaking during an interview on Arise Television’s Prime Time, where he questioned the structure and leadership of the recently announced campaign council.

The outspoken National Assembly member argued that the president, being the candidate and “product” of the APC, should not be the person responsible for selling himself to the electorate.

“If I had the ears of Mr President, there was no need, there was no need to have a presidential campaign committee. Instead, they should have, what is the party doing?” Ndume said.

“The president is the product of the party, and I, for example, am a product of the party. The owner of a product should be the one that will be selling the product, not the product to sell itself.”

Senator Ali Ndume says President Bola Tinubu does not need to chair the APC Presidential Campaign Council ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

When asked specifically whether he disagreed with President Tinubu’s appointment as chairman of the campaign council, Ndume responded in the affirmative.

“Yeah, I disagree with that,” he said, adding that the president should instead focus on his role as the leader of the party.

Ndume’s comments come amid discussions within the APC over the structure of its campaign machinery ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

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Tinubu gives Omole appointment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu named Ade Omole as Deputy Director, Diaspora Mobilisation I, of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, as the ruling party begins building its machinery for the 2027 presidential election.

Omole is an ICT executive, legal professional and public affairs strategist. He is a prominent figure in Nigeria’s diaspora engagement and is widely recognised as the “Face of the Nigerian Diaspora.” Omole is also a diaspora leader and Chairman of the Nigeria Diaspora Voting Council (NDVC).

Source: Legit.ng