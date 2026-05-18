Adelaja Adeoye has pledged to scrap Lagos’ GAC and restructure governance under his 2027 APM governorship plan

The gubernatorial candidate accused the APC of political control and candidate imposition while promising inclusive leadership reforms

The APM candidate also proposed sweeping changes, including new LGAs, digital reforms, and major infrastructure expansion

The governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Adelaja Adeoye, has pledged to dismantle key pillars of Lagos’ political establishment if elected in 2027, including replacing the influential Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) with a leadership body he says will give ordinary residents a voice in governance.

Laja Adeoye pushes reform agenda, vows to dismantle Lagos GAC and reset governance system. Photo: X/Princemkb1

Source: Twitter

Adeoye, who recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APM, accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of entrenching a system of political control and candidate imposition in Lagos since 1999.

Speaking during the unveiling of his “RESET LAGOS Agenda 2027” on Sunday, May 17, the APM governorship candidate said Lagos residents were “tired” of the current political structure and demanded a government driven by transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness.

“Lagos deserves better. The time has come for a genuine RESET,” Adeoye said.

Adeoye targets influential APC's GAC

A major highlight of Adeoye’s proposal was his plan to scrap the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), a powerful political body widely seen as one of the most influential decision-making groups within Lagos APC politics.

The GAC, which consists mainly of senior APC leaders and political figures across Lagos, has, over the years, played key roles in political consultations, party strategy, and consensus-building on major state decisions, including leadership succession.

Critics, however, have often accused the body of wielding excessive influence over Lagos politics and candidate selection processes.

Adeoye said his administration would replace the GAC with a Lagos State Elders and Advisory Council made up of traditional rulers, religious leaders, market representatives, business figures, and former public office holders.

According to him, the proposed council would make governance more inclusive and reflective of the interests of ordinary Lagos residents.

APM candidate proposes 57 LGAs for Lagos

Adeoye also unveiled plans to restructure local governance in Lagos by converting the state’s 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) into full-fledged Local Government Areas (LGAs).

If implemented, the proposal would raise the total number of LGAs in Lagos from 20 to 57.

He said the move would be accompanied by full autonomy for local governments as part of efforts to deepen grassroots development and improve service delivery.

“We will reform the civil service into a digital, performance-driven institution, grant full local government autonomy (converting the 37 LCDAs into full LGAs to reach 57), and establish transparent fiscal management with real-time publication of budgets,” he said.

“Lagos residents are tired” - Adeoye

The APM candidate said the current political system in Lagos had failed to adequately address persistent problems such as flooding, unemployment, poor healthcare, housing shortages, insecurity, and erratic power supply.

He also criticised what he described as the imposition of candidates in Lagos politics, arguing that residents wanted a system that reflects the will of the people.

Lagos 2027: Laja Adeoye targets political establishment, says GAC will be scrapped under his leadership: Photo: Princemkb1

Source: Twitter

“We are the change you have been yearning for,” he said.

Adeoye makes promises on governance, economy, security

Adeoye said his administration would digitise the civil service and introduce performance-based reforms aimed at improving transparency and accountability in government.

On infrastructure, the governorship hopeful promised investments in renewable energy, independent power projects, flood control systems, potable water supply, affordable housing, and the proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge.

He added that healthcare and education reforms would focus on improved public services, STEM education, and technical training.

The APM candidate said security would be strengthened through state and community policing initiatives, including support for Amotekun operations backed by technology-driven systems.

He further projected that Lagos could attract up to $100 billion in foreign direct investment through public-private partnerships and alternative project funding mechanisms under his administration.

Why I left PDP - Adeoye

Explaining his exit from the PDP, Adeoye said prolonged internal crises within the opposition party made it difficult to focus on governance issues affecting Lagosians.

“The lingering legal and leadership tussle within the PDP made it impossible to focus on the real issues facing Lagosians,” he said.

He also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the judiciary, and security agencies to remain neutral during the 2027 governorship election and ensure that votes count.

Lagos PDP aspirant donates party equipment

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Lagos PDP governorship aspirant Adelaja Adeoye donated operational equipment to the party’s state secretariat as part of efforts to strengthen administrative efficiency ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The donation, made through his campaign organisation, included air conditioners, chairs, a sound system, and other office items aimed at improving working conditions and boosting grassroots political mobilisation across the state.

Source: Legit.ng