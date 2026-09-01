Nollywood actor Elesho addressed cancer rumours circulating about his health in a recent interview

The actor denied the claims and insisted he has been active and moving around freely with his activities

Speculation about his health began after fans spotted him at Ogogo's funeral and raised concerns about his appearance

Veteran Yoruba actor Elesho has publicly addressed rumours suggesting he is battling cancer, firmly denying the claims in a televised interview.

The actor spoke to BBNews Yoruba in a video shared on the outlet's Instagram page on Monday, 1 September 2026, where he took direct aim at those he accused of spreading false information about his health.

Reactions as Elesho breaks silence on ill-health rumour, slams gossipers. Photo credit@adewalelesho

Source: Instagram

Elesho stated plainly that he does not have cancer, describing the rumour as baseless. He pointed out that he has remained active and has continued to carry on with his day-to-day activities.

He also hinted that by September, whatever observers had noticed on his person would no longer be visible, seemingly referring to a visible wound or mark that had prompted concern.

The actor further revealed that when the issue first surfaced, he had been visiting a pharmacy and receiving treatment, but insisted this was routine care rather than anything as serious as the rumours implied.

Elesho gives an update about his health and shares plan. Photo credit@adewaleelsho

Source: Instagram

How the cancer rumour started

Public concern about Elesho's health was triggered after he appeared at the funeral of fellow Yoruba actor Ogogo. Fans who spotted him at the event began circulating comments online suggesting he appeared unwell. Some even tagged his son, urging him to ensure the veteran actor received proper care, which intensified the speculation.

Elesho's denial has since drawn a wave of reactions from fans online, many of whom found his manner of dismissing the rumour entertaining.

Here is the Instagram video where Adewale Elesho was speaking about his health concern below:

What fans said about Elesho

@adebukolakolapo1 commented:

"This man ehn kansa ko agadagodo ni"

@princess_rmk wrote:

"Cancer kor agadagodo ni."

@zumbateli reacted:

"You won't see it from tomorrow. This man is hilarious."

@rombola_collection said:

"Sir elesho can never change he said cancer ko agadagodo ni..he's so funny."

@kimzamany asked:

"My question is will it disappear by next week"

@labi_ps shared a more cautious view:

"The wound is spreading gradually tho Hnmm……and dis man takes it for joke."

Sanwo-Olu's aide defends Ogogo against critics

Legit.ng had reported that the health situation involving veteran actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, sparked political reactions on social media, with some supporters of the Labour Party, popularly referred to as Obidients, linking his reported cancer diagnosis to his public support for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The controversy drew a sharp response from an aide to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who condemned what he described as political mockery of a sick citizen. The aide argued that Ogogo’s political affiliation should not be a reason for anyone to make insensitive comments about his health.

In making his point, the aide compared him to the late veteran actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, who was known to have supported Peter Obi during the 2023 presidential election. According to the aide, Mr Ibu also had to travel to Lagos for medical treatment for a condition that hospitals in the South-East could not adequately manage.

Source: Legit.ng