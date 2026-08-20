The North Central Rainbow Network, a multi-party coalition from six states, formally endorsed President Tinubu for a second term after a meeting in Abuja

The group cited security operations and over 61 road projects across the North Central zone as the basis for its decision

Rep Leke Abejide, who represents Yagba Federal Constituency, was named Grand Patron in recognition of his support across the region

Abuja, FCT - A multi-party political coalition drawing membership from across the six North Central states has formally backed President Bola Tinubu's bid for re-election in 2027, also appointing a federal lawmaker to lead the group as Grand Patron.

The North Central Rainbow Network (NCRN), which brings together political leaders, activists and young professionals from across party lines, announced the endorsement following a meeting held in Abuja on Wednesday. The group's National Coordinator, John Alli Oriri, signed the statement outlining the decision.

President Bola Tinubu receives the endorsement of the North Central Rainbow Network for a second term in 2027. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Honourable Leke Abejide, the lawmaker representing Yagba Federal Constituency, was named Grand Patron of the Network at the same sitting.

Why the Group Backed Tinubu

Oriri said the endorsement was driven by what the coalition considers measurable improvements in security and infrastructure across the region under the current administration.

"President Tinubu has demonstrated uncommon courage in confronting the twin challenges of insecurity and underdevelopment in our region," Oriri said. "From the sustained kinetic and non-kinetic operations that have neutralised thousands of terrorists and bandits, to the establishment of new military battalions across the North Central, the results are visible on the ground."

On infrastructure, the coalition pointed to the dualisation and rehabilitation of the Gwagwalada-Lokoja road, ongoing works along the Lafia-Makurdi-Otukpo-Enugu corridor, and a total of 61 road projects spread across the zone, several of which are already complete. The group said improved road connectivity has reduced travel times between commercial centres and eased the movement of farm produce from Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi and Plateau states.

Members also acknowledged broader economic policy changes under the Renewed Hope Agenda, including higher revenue flows to state governments, expanded defence spending and the recruitment of more security personnel.

Abejide's Role in the Network

Explaining the appointment of Abejide as Grand Patron, Oriri said the lawmaker's backing for the president has been matched by direct investment in constituents.

"His unwavering support for President Tinubu across the North Central region has been matched by tangible empowerment programmes that have touched the lives of thousands of our sons and daughters," Oriri said. "He has funded scholarships, community projects and youth initiatives without hesitation, driven purely by his love for the President and for the next generation."

The coalition pledged to mobilise its affiliates across the zone ahead of the 2027 general elections and called on other North Central stakeholders to join in supporting the president's continuity. It described the endorsement as the product of a careful performance review rather than political expediency.

"We stand with President Tinubu because the evidence of progress is clear," Oriri said. "And we stand with Honourable Abejide because he has stood with our people."

North Central Group Declares Tinubu's 2027 Reelection a 'Done Deal'

In a related development, a pressure group representing North Central Nigeria, the North Central Agenda (NCA), has thrown its weight behind President Tinubu's 2027 presidential campaign, saying his return to power is already a certainty and vowing to back it with an unprecedented mobilisation drive across the region.

The declaration came during a one-day conference on the North Central region's development under the Renewed Hope Agenda, held in Abuja, with delegates attending from all six states in the zone and the Federal Capital Territory.

Source: Legit.ng