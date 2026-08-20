The Lagos State Examinations Board announced August 21, 2026, as the start date for the Common Entrance Screening Test

The exam will run from August 21 to August 24 at the Public Service Staff Development Centre in Magodo, Lagos

Candidates who registered for the test can now print their examination slips through the board's screening test portal

The Lagos State Examinations Board has fixed August 21, 2026, as the opening date for its Common Entrance Screening Test, with the exercise running through to Monday, August 24.

The four-day test will be held at the Public Service Staff Development Centre in Magodo, Lagos, beginning at 8 a.m. each day. The board disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

Lagos State Examinations Board announces dates for the 2026 Common Entrance Screening Test. Photo: Sanwo-Olu

Source: UGC

Candidates Print Slips Ahead Of Screening

Candidates who completed registration for the screening test can now access their examination slips through the board's online portal, Punch reports.

The board urged all registered candidates to log on, download their slips, and check that the details printed on them are accurate before heading to the examination centre.

"All candidates are strongly advised to take note of the examination dates, time and venue, and make adequate arrangements to arrive at the centre early," the board said in its statement.

Candidates must bring printed copies of their slips to the venue on the day of their scheduled examination.

Lagos Board Calls for Orderly Conduct

The Registrar of the Lagos State Examinations Board, Adebayo Orunsolu, called on candidates to behave responsibly and follow all examination rules throughout the exercise. He said full compliance with the guidelines would help the board run the test without disruption.

Orunsolu also extended good wishes to candidates, saying the board hoped each participant would have "a successful and hitch-free Common Entrance Screening Test."

FG introduces measures to tackle WAEC malpractice

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has rolled out fresh measures aimed at tackling examination malpractice in the Senior School Certificate Examination, a key requirement for admission into tertiary institutions across the country.

The new steps apply to examinations conducted by the West African Examination Council, the National Examination Council and the National Business and Technical Examinations Board.

Source: Legit.ng