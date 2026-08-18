FCT Minister Nyesom Wike made the declaration during an inspection of flood-hit areas in Abuja on Monday

Wike argued the opposition had been weakened by defections and a failure to build a lasting political structure

The minister also threatened to demolish houses built on waterways in the FCT, saying no election would stop enforcement

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has declared that the 2027 presidential election will be far less competitive for President Bola Tinubu than his 2023 victory, citing what he described as a fractured and directionless opposition.

Wike made the remarks on Monday, August 17, during an inspection tour of areas in the Federal Capital Territory affected by recent flooding.

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike stated that the 2027 presidential election will be less competitive for President Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

"This election, the 2027 election, will be the easiest election for Mr President. 2023 was a tough election for him," he said.

Wike on the state of the opposition

The minister, a former governor of Rivers State, argued that defections and the constant search for a viable political platform had gutted whatever challenge the opposition could mount before the next general election, Vanguard reported.

"This election, where the opposition has been crippled, you know what it means? Depleted; they finished them," he said.

Wike insisted that any credible opposition movement must spend years building its structure from the ground up, rather than shuffling between parties looking for an advantage.

"For you to be opposition to remove a government, it must be what you call a strong, vibrant opposition that has stayed for over four years planning, not opposition that is looking for a party to run to," he said.

He was blunt about the likely outcome.

"If it is this 2027 election against Bola Ahmed Tinubu, no, forget it. It's over."

Wike also pushed back against critics who he said were relying on media appearances to gain political ground. He argued that no amount of commentary could undermine what he called the administration's record over the past three years, Punch reported.

"Nobody can diminish what this administration has done in the past three years. Nobody can diminish it. This administration has done very well as far as the Federal Capital Territory is concerned," he said, while acknowledging that not every problem had been resolved.

Wike threatens to pull down houses on waterways

Separate from his political remarks, Wike used the flood inspection to issue a firm warning to residents and developers who had built on drainage channels and waterways across the FCT.

He directed that such structures be brought down regardless of who owns them, and said the upcoming election cycle would not delay enforcement.

"I'm going to bring those houses down! Any house that's found on the water channel will go down!" he said.

"Whether there is an election, oh, there's no election, oh, all those houses will go down. Heaven will not fall; rather, heaven will be at peace that the right thing has been done."

The minister also flagged the conversion of designated green spaces in Abuja into commercial developments, saying historical justifications for such changes would not be accepted.

He said desilting work and other drainage improvements would continue in flood-prone areas, including Lokogoma and the Yakubu Gowon Crescent axis in Asokoro, and called on residents to avoid dumping waste in drainage channels.

2027: Wike mentions Atiku's biggest mistake

Previously, Legit.ng reported that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike declared that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's choice of running mate for the 2027 presidential election could prove fatal to his ambitions of returning to power.

Wike made the remarks during a media chat in Port Harcourt on Saturday, arguing that selecting a vice-presidential candidate purely for their political title, rather than their ability to deliver votes, was a strategic miscalculation.

Source: Legit.ng