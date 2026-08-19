Osun State Police said a suspected Eye Confraternity member tried to reach Davido during Governor Adeleke's palace visit on August 19

The confrontation drew other gang members who blocked the palace entrance and obstructed the governor's convoy, triggering a shootout

A 60-year-old man, Tajudeen Yusuf, was shot dead in the Itaolokan area of Osogbo as the suspects fled the scene

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Osogbo, Osun state - Music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, was reportedly the intended target of the gun attack that disrupted the convoy of Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, the Osun State Police Command has said.

The attack happened while the governor was visiting the palace of the Ataoja of Osogbo in Oja Oba, Osogbo.

Davido, a relative of Governor Ademola Adeleke, was reportedly targeted in a gun attack that happened in Osun on August 19, 2026. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

Osun: How attack unfolded

Governor Adeleke had earlier received his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and Davido, who played an active role in the election campaign, joined the governor along with his children for both the INEC visit and the trip to the palace.

As reported by Daily Trust on Wednesday evening, August 19, Abiodun Ojelabi, the Osun state police spokesperson, disclosed that a preliminary investigation indicated that members of the Eye Confraternity were the aggressors.

The Nigerian Tribune also reported the police’s version of the incident.

According to Ojelabi, Adebayo Taoreed, popularly known as “Small Rugged,” an ex-convict and suspected confraternity member, attempted to force his way through to Davido but was stopped by the singer’s security team.

Ojelabi said:

"The ensuing confrontation reportedly attracted other suspected gang members in the vicinity, who temporarily blocked the entrance to the palace and obstructed the movement of the convoy of the governor."

Residents in the area told reporters that sporadic gunfire lasted for more than 15 minutes as the gang members and the governor's security detail exchanged shots, causing widespread panic.

One dies in Osun shooting

As the suspected gang members left the scene, they allegedly opened fire on a 60-year-old man, Tajudeen Yusuf, at the Itaolokan area of Osogbo.

Police patrol officers who responded to the scene found Yusuf lying in a pool of blood and rushed him to the University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, where he was later pronounced dead by doctors on duty.

Samuel Etaifo, the commissioner of police (Election), Osun Command, condemned the attack and pledged that his men would use all available resources to track down and arrest the suspects who fled after the shooting.

An ex-convict and suspected confraternity member tries to breach Governor Adeleke's nephew, Davido's security, in Osun state. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

The police command stated that a full-scale investigation is now underway and urged anyone with relevant information to contact their nearest police station or reach the command through its official channels.

Members of the public were also advised to remain calm and avoid taking the law into their own hands.

Ojelabi added that further updates would be issued as the investigation progresses.

Osun: Davido clarifies Adeleke convoy attack

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido clarified reports of an alleged attack on the convoy of Osun Governor Adeleke.

According to him, the incident occurred outside the palace and had nothing to do with the governor or his entourage.

Source: Legit.ng