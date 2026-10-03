A prediction market on Polymarket placed President Bola Tinubu ahead of all other 2027 presidential contenders with a market-implied probability of about 73%

Peter Obi, the NDC's 2027 presidential candidate, came second on the platform at around 25%, while Sowore, Kwankwaso and Amaechi trailed far behind

The market has recorded about $128,600 in trading volume since it opened on June 2, 2026, but Atiku Abubakar is notably absent from its listed outcomes, despite featuring Kwankwaso and Amaechi, who have dropped their ambition and are now running mates

A prediction market on Polymarket has placed President Bola Tinubu as the frontrunner in Nigeria's 2027 presidential race, with traders assigning him an implied probability of about 73% as of Saturday, October 3.

Peter Obi, who was ratified as the presidential candidate of the New Democratic Congress (NDC) in May 2026, came in second at around 25%. Omoyele Sowore was priced at about 1%, while Rabiu Kwankwaso and Rotimi Amaechi both sat below 1%.

President Bola Tinubu has the highest implied probability in Polymarket’s Nigeria 2027 presidential election market. Photo credits: @PeterObi, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

How the Polymarket Market Works

The platform allows traders to buy and sell shares tied to specific election outcomes. A "Yes" share priced at 73 cents means the market is assigning roughly a 73% implied probability to that candidate winning. If the outcome eventually occurs, each winning share pays out $1; an incorrect outcome pays nothing.

Traders are not required to hold their positions until the election is decided. Polymarket allows participants to sell their shares beforehand, either to lock in a profit or limit a potential loss. Prices shift continuously as traders buy and sell in response to new information, so the current figures reflect market sentiment at a given moment rather than any fixed assessment of the race.

In total, Tinubu's outcome generated about $81,000 in trading volume. Obi's was roughly $25,100, while Sowore's stood at about $8,400. Kwankwaso and Amaechi recorded about $6,600 and $7,400, respectively. The market has accumulated around $128,600 in total volume since it launched on June 2, 2026.

Atiku Absent From Listed Outcomes

One significant gap in the market is the absence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate. Polymarket's "Nigerian Presidential Election Winner" market lists only five possible outcomes: Tinubu, Obi, Sowore, Kwankwaso and Amaechi. Atiku, despite being one of the more prominent opposition figures preparing for 2027, does not appear among them. Atiku's omission means the platform's percentage figures cannot be read as a complete breakdown of every major candidate's prospects in the 2027 race.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reports that Kwankwaso and Amaechi are not running in the 2027 presidential election. Kwankwaso, who was the NNPP's presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, is now Obi's running mate. Amaechi, who lost the ADC's ticket to Atiku, has also been picked as the latter's running mate.

Odds Are Not a Guarantee of Election Result

Prediction markets do not determine election outcomes. Polymarket describes its prices as real-time, crowd-sourced probabilities that will continue to move as traders respond to new developments. With the 2027 election still some time away, the current figures could shift considerably before voting takes place.

The market is scheduled to resolve on or around January 16, 2027, based on the official election result to be declared by Nigeria's electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and Polymarket's published resolution rules.

"The resolution rules for "Nigerian Presidential Election Winner" define exactly what needs to happen for each outcome to be declared a winner — including the official data sources used to determine the result. You can review the complete resolution criteria in the "Rules" section on this page above the comments. We recommend reading the rules carefully before trading, as they specify the precise conditions, edge cases, and sources that govern how this market is settled, Polymarket stated.

2027: The Economist Predicts Tinubu's Victory

Meanwhile, The Economist, a London-based international magazine, has also argued that President Tinubu could secure a second term in the January 2027 presidential election, despite being broadly unpopular among Nigerians.

In an article titled "Nigerians Dislike Their President, But May Re-elect Him Anyway," the magazine pointed to what it described as Nigeria's "complicated electoral dynamics" as the key reason the incumbent retained a plausible path to victory. These included political cynicism, a divided opposition, religious identity, incumbency advantages and historically low voter turnout in insecurity-hit areas.

Source: Legit.ng