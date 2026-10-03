Tragedy hit the Nigerian Christian community after a pastor collapsed mid-sermon at a funeral in Aleto, Rivers State

The pastor was preaching to over 300 mourners when he suddenly fell about 15 minutes into his message

Eyewitnesses said some mourners initially thought the collapse was part of the pastor's dramatic illustration on death

A funeral service in Aleto, Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers state, took a devastating turn on Friday, October 2, when a pastor collapsed and died in the middle of delivering a sermon, one whose very subject was the inevitability of death.

According to PM News, the pastor, identified as Deacon Steve Eyo, served as the Resident Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Aleto. He had been invited to minister before a congregation of more than 300 mourners gathered to bid farewell to a deceased community member.

Nigerian pastor passes away while speaking at funeral service. Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus

Source: Instagram

Pastor's final sermon

Eyo began preaching at approximately 1:10 p.m., delivering a message titled "The Certainty of Death and Hope Beyond." Drawing on everyday imagery, he likened human life to a visit to the market, noting that just as some shoppers leave early while others linger, so too do people depart this world at different times. He reportedly urged those present to "number your days and prepare, for it can happen anytime."

Around 1:25 p.m., roughly 15 minutes into the sermon, Eyo collapsed as he was concluding his address. The scene initially created confusion among mourners, with some eyewitnesses recounting that a number of attendees believed the pastor had dropped to the ground deliberately to illustrate the sudden and unpredictable nature of death.

It quickly became apparent, however, that something was seriously wrong. Church ministers, choir members and other attendees rushed forward to help. Those present prayed for him while individuals with medical knowledge attempted to administer first aid at the scene.

Eyewitness speaks about pastor's demise after collapsing at funeral. Credit: rivers.

Source: UGC

Eyo was transported to a nearby medical facility in the same ambulance that had been arranged to carry the remains of the original deceased. He was confirmed dead at the hospital, and his remains were subsequently moved to a mortuary.

No specific medical cause of death was disclosed in available reports, and the precise circumstances surrounding his collapse have not been publicly established.

The incident has left the Aleto community deeply shaken. What began as a solemn occasion of mourning for one person swiftly became a second moment of grief, as the congregation found themselves confronted with the sudden loss of the minister who had just been speaking to them about mortality.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that a Methodist pastor admitted to embezzling $504k from church funds.

Pastor Jerry Eze shares his touching encounter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jerry Eze opened up about his meeting with a woman who terribly beat up his mother when she was alive.

Pastor Jerry Eze said his family lived with the woman in the same compound years ago.

When the woman showed up to see him on November 26, Pastor Eze shared what happened next.

Source: Legit.ng