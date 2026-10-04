The European Union (EU) has published a list of countries it officially designates as safe countries of origin, with three African nations included

The official designation affects how asylum applications from citizens of those countries are processed under EU law

It is worth noting that the EU's official legal gazette contains the full Annex listing all the seven designated safe countries of origin

The European Union has officially designated three African countries as safe countries of origin at the Union level, a classification that has direct consequences for citizens of those nations who seek asylum in EU member states.

This was confirmed on the EU's official platform.

EU names three African countries considered safe for asylum claims. Photo credit: Thierry Monasse, Jacques LOIC

Source: Getty Images

EU list of safe African countries for asylum seekers

The three African countries named in the EU's Annex II designation are:

1. Egypt.

2. Morocco.

3. Tunisia.

The full list, published in the EU's official legal register, also includes Bangladesh, Colombia, India, and Kosovo, bringing the total number of designated safe countries of origin to seven.

EU: What the safe country designation means

Under EU asylum rules, when a person applies for international protection from a country on the safe country of origin list, their application is processed under an accelerated procedure. This means the EU presumes the applicant faces no serious risk of persecution or harm in their home country, placing the burden on the individual to prove otherwise.

The designation does not automatically bar citizens of these countries from being granted asylum, but it significantly raises the threshold they must meet to succeed in their claims. Applications from nationals of listed countries are typically reviewed faster, and rejections can follow more swiftly than for applicants from countries not on the list.

For Egypt, Morocco, and Tunisia specifically, the classification signals that the EU considers their governments capable of providing adequate protection to their citizens through functioning legal and democratic systems, even where human rights concerns may exist.

The Kosovo entry carries a specific note clarifying that its designation "is without prejudice to positions on status, and is in line with UNSCR 1244/1999 and the ICJ Opinion on the Kosovo declaration of independence," reflecting the ongoing dispute over the territory's international legal standing.

The designation applies across EU member states in 2026 and forms part of the bloc's broader effort to manage asylum flows through a harmonised framework.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the EU had listed seven countries it considers safe for asylum seekers.

EU halts visa agreements with 3 countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the EU had suspended its visa agreements with three countries.

Under EU rules, the bloc can suspend either a visa waiver or a visa facilitation agreement with a non-EU country whenever that country no longer satisfies the terms of the deal.

Once suspended, travellers from the affected country fall under the standard provisions of the EU visa code.

Source: Legit.ng