Full List: 31 Countries Whose Citizens Can Live and Work in Germany After Joining Their Spouses
- Germany confirmed that spouses of EU citizens who have settled in the country enjoy unrestricted living and working rights if they hold EU or EFTA nationality
- The rule covers citizens from all 27 EU member states and 4 EFTA countries, bringing the total number of eligible nationalities to 31
- Eligible spouses are not required to apply for a residence permit before relocating to Germany
PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!
Germany has confirmed that spouses of EU citizens already settled in the country can move there freely, provided they hold citizenship in an EU or EFTA member state, according to information published on a German government website.
The guidance addresses a straightforward scenario: an EU citizen who has established residency in Germany and wishes to bring a spouse over. In such cases, no specific residence permit is required. The spouse is entitled to live and work in Germany without any restrictions.
Germany: countries whose nationals qualify
Citizens of all 27 European Union member states fall within the scope of this policy.
- Austria
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czechia (Czech Republic)
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Ireland
- Italy
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Netherlands
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
The four EFTA countries
In addition to EU nationals, spouses who are citizens of any of the four European Free Trade Association (EFTA) member states are equally eligible.
28. Iceland
29. Liechtenstein
30. Norway
31. Switzerland
Together, the EU and EFTA lists cover a combined total of 31 nationalities whose holders can join an EU citizen spouse in Germany without navigating the standard residence permit process.
Family reunification: Germany lists eligible relatives
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany had listed four categories of family members that non-EU citizens legally residing in the country may be able to bring to live with them.
The categories include spouses, children under 16, certain children up to 18, and children over 18 or other relatives in cases of extraordinary hardship.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng