Osun 2026: ADC Candidate Raises Alarm, Blames INEC Over 2 Important Things

ADC governorship candidate Najeem Salaam flagged concerns over party agent tags and access to the INEC platform

Salaam warned that without fair resolution of the issues, the credibility of the election process would be in question

The candidate said he would address the press again before the end of the election process to update Nigerians on developments

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate, Najeem Salaam, has raised concerns about two issues threatening the integrity of the th Osun 2026 election.

Specifically, he noted that his party's access to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) platform and the failure to provide identification tags for party agents.

Speaking to journalists, Salaam said the party had complied with INEC's request to upload its party agents onto the commission's platform, but that the agents were still not being issued tags.

ADC Osun guber candidate Salaam raises alarm over INEC’s conduct in the Osun 2026 election. Photo credit: @ADCVanguard

Source: Facebook

He described this as deeply troubling and said the situation called the entire electoral process into question.

"Request for the party to upload their party agents, and we did. How I don't understand how and why the party agent will not be giving tag," Salaam said.

He added:

"So it is form part of the process. So if at the end of the day we do not have this, then the process how is very questionable."

Salaam calls for level playing ground

The ADC candidate said he would hold back from making further pronouncements on the INEC platform matter until the process reached its conclusion, but promised to brief Nigerians on how far the matter had gone.

He also used the occasion to speak on voter inducement, condemning the practice as a sign of weakness among candidates who lack confidence in their programmes.

"Democracy supposed to give rooms for people to choose their representative freely, without intimidation, harassment, or inducement," he said.

"Why do we need to induce the voters before us who want to rule? Are you sure of yourself? Are you coming with the program that are very good for the people?"

Salaam said he was confident that voters would assess him based on his manifesto and what he planned to deliver for the state, adding that his party had no involvement in voter inducement.

Salaam confident of victory

Despite his concerns over the process, the ADC candidate said he remained optimistic about the outcome of the election, calling for a fair contest free from rigging and manipulation.

"It should be a fair and fair election with no rigging, manipulation, a level playing ground," he said. "I trust my God that I'm going to win the election."

Osun vote 2026: Oyebamiji expresses confidence to win

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Osun State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Oyebamiji, said he was confident of winning the election after casting his ballot on Saturday, August 15.

Oyebamiji voted at Ward 9, Polling Unit 011, in Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area, where he spoke to journalists about the conduct of the exercise so far.

Source: Legit.ng