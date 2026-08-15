Osun 2026 Governorship Elections: Step-by-Step Guides on How to View Election Results Live
- INEC launched the IReV portal to give Nigerians real-time access to polling unit election results across the country
- The platform displays scanned ECr8 Form images showing vote counts and percentages for each candidate at every polling unit
- Users must create an account and verify it with a six-character activation code before they can view any results on the portal
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The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has set up a dedicated online platform that allows Nigerians to track election results as they are uploaded directly from polling units across the country.
The platform, known as the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV), is accessible at the official web address inecelectionresults.ng. It was designed to make the collation process more open to public scrutiny and to reduce the risk of vote manipulation by giving voters, civil society observers, and other stakeholders direct sight of results as they come in.
What the IReV portal shows
Once logged in, users can view scanned images of the ECr8 Form, the official result sheet completed at each polling unit. These images show the number of votes recorded for every candidate as well as the overall percentage breakdown, allowing anyone with internet access to verify figures independently.
The portal also holds results from past elections, including the ongoing governorship contests in Osun states, meaning it serves as a record of previous polls and not just live ones.
How to use the portal step by step
To access results, a user must first visit inecelectionresults.ng and either log in with existing credentials or register a new account. The registration process requires filling in personal details, after which INEC sends a six-character activation code to the user's email address. Entering that code completes the sign-up.
After logging in, the portal presents a results console with separate tabs covering different election categories, including presidential, governorship, and senatorial contests. From there, a user selects the specific election type, then narrows the search down by state, Local Government Area, ward, and finally the individual polling unit they want to check.
The portal is built to work as a verification tool alongside official INEC announcements, rather than as a replacement for the formal declaration of results by returning officers.
Osun 2026: Peter Obi criticises Fadahunsi's outburst
Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi spoke out against Senator Francis Fadahunsi over comments he described as inflammatory and threat-laden before the Osun State election
Obi called on Fadahunsi to retract his statements and apologise to the people of Osun State
The NDC presidential candidate urged security agencies to monitor inflammatory rhetoric and protect voters before, during, and after the polls.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng