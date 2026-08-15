INEC launched the IReV portal to give Nigerians real-time access to polling unit election results across the country

The platform displays scanned ECr8 Form images showing vote counts and percentages for each candidate at every polling unit

Users must create an account and verify it with a six-character activation code before they can view any results on the portal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has set up a dedicated online platform that allows Nigerians to track election results as they are uploaded directly from polling units across the country.

The platform, known as the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV), is accessible at the official web address inecelectionresults.ng. It was designed to make the collation process more open to public scrutiny and to reduce the risk of vote manipulation by giving voters, civil society observers, and other stakeholders direct sight of results as they come in.

How to check Osun state governorship election results live Photo Credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Getty Images

What the IReV portal shows

Once logged in, users can view scanned images of the ECr8 Form, the official result sheet completed at each polling unit. These images show the number of votes recorded for every candidate as well as the overall percentage breakdown, allowing anyone with internet access to verify figures independently.

The portal also holds results from past elections, including the ongoing governorship contests in Osun states, meaning it serves as a record of previous polls and not just live ones.

How to use the portal step by step

To access results, a user must first visit inecelectionresults.ng and either log in with existing credentials or register a new account. The registration process requires filling in personal details, after which INEC sends a six-character activation code to the user's email address. Entering that code completes the sign-up.

After logging in, the portal presents a results console with separate tabs covering different election categories, including presidential, governorship, and senatorial contests. From there, a user selects the specific election type, then narrows the search down by state, Local Government Area, ward, and finally the individual polling unit they want to check.

The portal is built to work as a verification tool alongside official INEC announcements, rather than as a replacement for the formal declaration of results by returning officers.

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Source: Legit.ng