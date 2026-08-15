The Nigeria Police Force banned Amotekun Corps and other non-state groups from taking part in security operations for the Osun governorship election

The Force announced a movement restriction across Osun State from midnight on August 14 to 6:00 p.m. on August 15, 2026

Police warned political parties, candidates, and supporters to conduct themselves peacefully or face consequences for disrupting the electoral process

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has restated its position that the Amotekun Corps and all other non-state security outfits have no role in the security arrangements for the Osun State Governorship Election scheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2026.

The Force Public Relations Officer at Force Headquarters in Abuja, Anietie Iniedu, issued this warning in a statement on Friday, August 14, 2026, ahead of the poll.

According to the police, only agencies recognised and established under the Nigerian Constitution and federal law are permitted to carry out security and law-enforcement duties in connection with the election. Vigilante organisations, non-state security groups, and any other unauthorised bodies fall outside that category.

"Accordingly, such groups are directed to stay away from election-related security operations and refrain from any activity capable of intimidating voters, disrupting the electoral process or undermining public peace and security," the statement read.

Movement restriction across Osun state

Alongside the ban on non-state actors, the NPF announced a restriction on the movement of persons and vehicles across Osun State, beginning at midnight on Friday, August 14, 2026, and running until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2026. The police said only persons and categories of movement specifically exempted by the appropriate authorities would be allowed to travel during that window.

Residents were urged to comply fully with the restriction and to cooperate with security personnel deployed across the state.

Warning to political actors and the public

The police directed political parties, candidates, their supporters, and other stakeholders to behave peacefully and responsibly throughout the election period, stressing that any conduct likely to provoke violence or disrupt the process would not be tolerated.

The Force also called on Osun residents to remain calm, obey the law, and report any suspicious or unlawful activity to constitutionally recognised security agencies.

The NPF reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining order and ensuring that all political actors and eligible voters have equal access to a safe and fair electoral environment on polling day.

Source: Legit.ng