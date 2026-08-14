The UAE announced a minimum monthly salary requirement for skilled workers seeking Green Residence in the country

The Green Residence permit allows foreigners to live in the UAE for an extended period under specific eligibility categories

Skilled workers must meet the salary threshold alongside other requirements to be considered for the Green Residence permit

The United Arab Emirates has set out a clear salary benchmark that skilled foreign workers must meet before they can be considered for the country's Green Residence permit.

The Green Residence is a long-term residency permit that allows foreigners to remain in the UAE over an extended period.

UAE announces income skilled workers must earn monthly to qualify for Green Residence. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Bloomberg/DuKai photographer

Source: Getty Images

What is the UAE Green Residence?

It is not open to everyone, as the UAE restricts eligibility to individuals who fall under specific categories defined by the government. One of those categories covers skilled workers.

For a skilled worker to be eligible for the Green Residence, the UAE requires that the individual earns a minimum of AED 15,000 (N5,553,083) per month.

UAE: Salary requirement for skilled workers

At current exchange rates, that figure is equivalent to approximately N5,553,083 for Nigerian applicants tracking the cost in naira.

Meeting the salary threshold alone, however, is not sufficient. The AED 15,000 (N5,553,083) monthly earning is just one of several requirements a skilled worker must satisfy to qualify. Applicants are expected to meet all stated conditions before their application can be considered.

The UAE Green Residence has attracted considerable interest among Africans, particularly Nigerians, who form part of a broader wave of skilled professionals exploring long-term residency options in the Gulf region as an alternative to emigrating to Western countries.

Residency permit: UAE announces financial requirement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government has published the monthly income foreigners must earn to qualify for a residency permit in the country.

The UAE stated that foreigners whose employers provide accommodation must earn at least AED 3,000 monthly, while those without employer-provided housing must earn at least AED 4,000 monthly to meet the financial solvency requirement

Source: Legit.ng