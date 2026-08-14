The Nigeria Police Force published emergency contact numbers for the public to report security threats and election-related incidents in Osun State

The hotlines cover the DIG Election, CP Election, Control Room, and a separate Complaint Response Unit for cases of police misconduct

Nigerians on X raised doubts about police neutrality and response times ahead of the Osun governorship election

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Osogbo, Osun State - The Nigeria Police Force has released a set of dedicated hotlines for residents of Osun State to report emergencies, security concerns, and election-related incidents ahead of the state's 2026 governorship election.

The police urged members of the public to use the contacts promptly and to remain peaceful throughout the electoral process.

Police drop emergency lines ahead of Osun guber election. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

The announcement was made on Friday, August 14, 2026, via the force's verified X account, @PoliceNG, under the hashtag #Osundecides2026.

Osun election hotlines

Four categories of contact numbers were published. The DIG Election line is 08139235585, while the CP Election line is 08134277587.

A general Control Room number, 08108756818, was also listed. For complaints specifically involving police misconduct, the force provided three Complaint Response Unit lines: 08057000001, 08057000002, and 08057000003.

The police force said the contacts are intended to ensure incidents are reported promptly and to help the public keep Osun State safe during the election period.

Osun election: Public scepticism of police hotlines

The announcement drew a range of reactions from Nigerians on X, with many questioning whether the hotlines would be effective or whether the force could be trusted to act without bias.

@BelieveGod_1 linked the post to an existing security concern, writing:

"We don't feel safe because of the murder threat by a senator. Have you arrested him yet?"

@nexta007 questioned the force's track record:

"I do hope you can be trusted. You people are known for biased operations. Tools in the hands of those who don't want progress as prescribed in the constitution. How did all these extrajudicial killings fill everywhere in Osun because of an election???"

@Fada_Of_Nation expressed doubt about the force's responsiveness:

"What is the usefulness of this that you won't respond?"

@HCaybhy was cautiously hopeful, writing: "I hope it's a quick response number sha."

@AbbaTsohonsoja sought clarification on the scope of the lines, asking the police whether the numbers could be used for incidents beyond Osun or were strictly for the election period.

@un_ajiri31626 was more direct in his pessimism:

"You know these lines will never help matters, you know."

Not all reactions were negative. @SENATOR_JESUS encouraged calm, writing:

"Stay peaceful, report sharp, and let's keep Osun drama-free this time. Who's already screenshotting? #Osundecides2026."

The Osun governorship election is among the major state polls scheduled in Nigeria in 2026, and security deployments by the police force have drawn close public attention in the lead-up to the vote.

Court orders police to probe Osun senator

Recall that a Magistrate's Court in Abuja directed police to investigate Senator Francis Fadahunsi over alleged comments targeting Accord Party members.

The court gave the police two weeks to investigate the complaint filed by Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke's campaign spokesman, Pelumi Olajengbesi.

Olajengbesi also threatened a N10bn defamation suit against Fadahunsi over separate allegations made on television.

Police summon Osun senator over death threat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Osun State Police Command summoned Senator Fadahunsi after a video showed him allegedly threatening to kill Accord Party members in Ilesa.

Governor Adeleke demanded Fadahunsi's arrest, saying the senator's words could trigger mass killings ahead of the governorship poll

A second APC figure, Francis Eniade, also faced backlash after warning Accord members not to come out to vote in Odo Otin on election day.

Source: Legit.ng