Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed declared Monday, August 17, 2026, a work-free day ahead of local government council elections

The declaration covers civil servants, public workers, and banking sector employees at state, local, and federal levels in Bauchi

Workers in essential services are exempted from the work-free day, while citizens are urged to vote peacefully and responsibly

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has declared Monday, August 17, 2026, a public holiday to allow workers across the state to vote in the upcoming local government council elections.

The announcement covers civil servants and public employees at the state, local government, and federal levels, as well as staff in the banking sector who are based within the state.

Bauchi governor declares Monday, August 17, 2026, a work-free day for the LG poll. Photo credit: Bala Mohammed

Source: Twitter

As reported by Vanguard, workers providing essential services are, however, not covered by the declaration and are expected to remain on duty.

The Special Adviser to Governor Bala Mohammed on Media Publicity, Comrade Muktar Gidado, made this known in a statement made available to journalists in Bauchi.

Why Bauchi declared a work-free day

The state government said the decision came after the Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission (BASIEC) officially fixed August 17 as the date for local government council elections across Bauchi State.

Officials said the work-free day was designed to remove any conflict between official duties and the right of eligible citizens to cast their votes at the grassroots level.

The government said the move reflects its commitment to supporting democratic participation at the local level, giving workers the freedom to exercise their constitutional right without interruption from work obligations.

Bauchi governor's message to voters

According to Radio Nigeria, Governor Mohammed urged residents and citizens of the state to turn out peacefully and vote in line with the law. He called on eligible voters to maintain responsible behaviour before, during, and after the elections.

The governor also assured citizens that relevant authorities would take steps to ensure a calm and orderly environment on election day.

The Allied Peoples' Movement (APM) governor appealed to residents to cooperate with both security agencies and electoral officials as they carry out their duties.

Mohammed extended goodwill to the people of Bauchi State, wishing them a peaceful and successful local government council election.

Bauchi State's workers brace for a work-free day to participate in local government elections. Photo credit: Bala Mohammed

Source: Twitter

2 public holidays in August 2026

Recall that Nigeria has two public holidays scheduled for August 2026, covering both religious and cultural observances.

Isese Day falls on Thursday, August 20, and four Southwest states are set to observe it as a work-free day.

Eid ul-Mawlid comes up later in August, with its date depending on moon sighting and authorities' confirmation.

Public holiday announced for prophet’s birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that authorities in Kuwait announced a public holiday to observe the Prophet Muhammad's birthday for 1448 AH.

Muhammad was a prophet of God, whom Muslims believe was divinely inspired to affirm the monotheistic teachings of Adam, Noah, Abraham, Moses, Jesus and other prophets in Islam.

Islamic scholars have differing views on whether the Prophet's birthday should be celebrated, with two main perspectives emerging.

Source: Legit.ng